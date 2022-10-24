Colorado Mesa didn’t play like a team playing out the season Sunday, dominating Colorado Christian in a 4-1 victory to wrap up the men’s soccer season at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Two days after being eliminated from RMAC playoff contention, the Mavericks controlled play on a chilly, rainy day and took advantage of two CCU mistakes early in the second half.
A Colorado Christian player picked up the ball just before it crossed the end line, giving the Mavericks a free kick just outside the box. The Cougars cleared the ball away from the goal and after a Mesa throw-in, Colton Shafer dribbled the ball into the attacking area, but it was taken away by CCU.
A Cougar tried to play the ball back to the keeper, but instead the ball sailed over Max Collingwood’s head and into the net for an own goal, which was credited to Shafer, the last CMU player to touch the ball.
It was the first of three goals for Shafer, playing in his final college game.
Freshman Manuel Ponces Casas opened the scoring in the 12th minute, and after the own goal 11½ minutes into the second half, Shafer made it 3-0 off an assist by Daisuke Takanaka.
The Cougars cut the lead to 3-1 with just more than 10 minutes to play before Shafer wrapped up his career after Moses Magens sent a centering pass to Jannick Lange. He, in turn, sent it back to the top of the box to Shafer, who sent a low line drive through traffic into the opposite side of the net for his third goal of the day with 58 seconds to play.
Senior goalkeeper Connor Durant faced only three shots in his college finale, making two saves for the win, the 22nd in the All-American’s two-year career at CMU.
Despite the loss, the Cougars (8-6-4, 4-4-2 RMAC) grabbed the final spot in the six-team RMAC tournament when Metro State lost to CSU-Pueblo, which will be the No. 2 seed behind Colorado School of Mines. Colorado Christian will face Westminster in the quarterfinals, with the winner playing CSU-Pueblo. Regis plays CU-Colorado Springs in the other quarterfinal, with that winner advancing to play the Orediggers in the semifinals.
The Mavericks (9-7-1, 4-5-1) missed the playoffs by one point.
Before the game, CMU honored its seniors, including Jorge Rodriguez, who left Friday night’s game in an ambulance after hitting hard off the turf when he was clipped by a Mines player as they chased down a ball. Rodriguez was not in full uniform, but walked across the field to accept a framed photo and a commemorative jersey and watched the game from the bench.
Women
A hat trick by Lila Dere helped the Mavericks overwhelm New Mexico Highlands 8-0 at the CHUF.
Dere, the national leader in not only Division II, but Division I, in goals, added to her total by connecting on three of her four shots on goal as the Mavericks (9-7-1, 7-4 RMAC) pressured Highlands the entire game, taking 29 shots, 15 on goal.
Choe Dody made four saves in the first half for the win, with Ella Harrison playing the second half and making one save.
Mikayla Eccher opened the scoring onslaught only 2:03 into the game, and then Dere scored three in a row in a 15-minute span to put the game out of reach. Dere now has 22 goals this season, breaking yet another program record previously held by Tiffany Thompson, who scored 21 goals in the 1998 season.
Addie Randel and Evelyn Hammer added goals before the end of the first half, and Talea Kuennen and Summer Mock scored in the second. It was the first career goal for Mock, one of six seniors honored before the game.
The Mavs have one game remaining in the regular season, Wednesday evening at home against Westminster. That outcome will determine their seed in the eight-team RMAC tournament, which begins Oct. 30. Currently, CMU is sixth in the conference standings, but cannot move into the top four, which would mean a first-round home game.