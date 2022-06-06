A local golf mainstay won the Colorado Western Amateur championship Sunday at Bookcliff Country Club.
Scott Sullivan, coach of the Colorado Mesa University men’s golf team, won the CWA with a 211, the best of the 24 competitors in the event’s championship flight.
Sullivan shot even-par with a 71 on Friday, shot 69 on Saturday and closed out with another 71 on Sunday.
“I played solid. I putted well but I didn’t chip well. I haven’t been playing much because I’ve been coaching, so I just started playing about 10 days ago,” Sullivan said. “I love the competition here and competing against good players.”
Next to its picturesque view of the Bookcliffs, the course is known for its rolling hills that are alive with the sound of frustrated golfers dealing with the trademark slick greens.
Golfers know they have to hit their approach shots to stay below the hole and avoid the difficult downhill putts.
“The greens are definitely the defense of this course,” Sullivan said.
Not far behind Sullivan was Blake Andersen, a former Fruita Monument High School golfer. This weekend was Andersen’s first time on the course since he joined the Doane University men’s golf team three years ago.
“It was weird being back from college, I just felt a little more pressure having been gone for college. But I was just happy that I could just come out and play well,” Andersen said.
“Finishing the first day gave me a ton of confidence. I thought the first day would be big and I didn’t want to shoot myself out of the tournament.”
Andersen shot even par on Friday and Sunday around a 73 on Saturday for a second-place score of 215.
Andersen thought that, overall, he played well. The key to succeeding in long weekends like this is relaxing, he said.
“This can be such a grind, a mental grind,” Andersen said. “I’m young enough that it doesn’t hurt me too much physically but it is a mental grind for every swing for five, five and a half hours. You have to stay focused for each one and it takes a lot out of you … I take big deep breaths and in between shots, I don’t think about golf.”
Although unlike Sullivan, Andersen didn’t have a great time with his putter.
“It’s so slopey and you can’t hit the ball behind the hole. I’d rather have a 20-foot shot up the hill than a five-foot shot down the hill,” Andersen said.
Bernie Buescher (second flight), Brandon Clouse (third) and Nathan Clements (fifth) all finished with scores of 207.
Ryan Alexander won the first flight with a 217 and Gabe Carnahan won the fourth flight with a score of 209.