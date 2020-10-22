Regional and national championships were scrubbed this fall at the collegiate level, and several schools opted not to compete even in the few sports that were allowed, including cross country.
Meets were few and far between — Colorado Mesa’s cross-country team ran in only two meets, with Saturday’s RMAC Championships culminating the abbreviated season.
In late September, Lubbock Christian announced it would host the “D2 National Invitational,” giving runners an unofficial championship.
The top six men’s and women’s teams from Saturday’s RMAC race in Colorado Springs qualify, plus the three individuals not on those teams.
“Once that came out and we started talking to the team, especially the guys’ team, there’s a national meet out there that we can qualify for if we get top-six in the RMAC, we put it on our goal board right away,” CMU coach Tim Reetz said.
The RMAC meet will have 13 of the 14 conference teams — Regis opted to suspend all athletics until spring — so the Mavericks will still be facing some of the top teams in the nation, including Western Colorado, Adams State and Colorado Mines. CMU’s men’s team was ranked sixth in the preseason conference poll. The Orediggers won the men’s 2019 national title with Adams State winning the women’s championship.
When they arrived on campus, the CMU runners weren’t sure what the season would look like.
“This year is hard year for a lot of teams to take serious,” sophomore Tony Torres said. “This is my third year here and we’ve taken it the most serious with training. We’re pushing each other and are focused. With the COVID year, we’ve pushed ourselves and gotten better than we ever have.”
Mesa’s team has doubled in size, and Reetz hit local recruiting hard, especially on the women’s side. He signed twin sisters Arianna and Taylor Kincaid from Fruita Monument, along with their prep teammate, Ashlynn Squires. Central graduate Ivory Espinoza, a redshirt freshman, transferred from CU-Colorado Springs to join the young lineup — CMU has only one senior, Lindsay Parsons.
The message Reetz sent to the runners was to take this fall as a way to close the gap on teams that might slack off, preparing for the future, including the indoor and outdoor track seasons.
“Week One when got together on campus, we said whatever the season is going to be we’re going to work hard and be better for it,” Reetz said. “We knew at the end of the COVID tunnel, for as long as the tunnel is, once we’re out the end of that tunnel, there are going to be programs that are worse, some programs will stay the same and some programs will be better. That was always our goal.”