The in-person celebration will have to wait, but it will still be sweet for the Colorado Mesa cycling team.
The Mavericks won their first USA Cycling overall Varsity national championship despite the final two events being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. CMU finished second in the track national championships and won both the mountain bike and cyclocross titles, earning 232 points.
“Typically, if things were to have gone normally, we would have been in Augusta, Georgia, finishing the semester (in early May) with the road team,” CMU team director Brian Flaherty said. “At that point they would have made a formal announcement and the road team would have taken the award for the entire program because they would have been on site. It would have felt a little bit different, I think.”
The virus caused the cancellation of the final two events in April and May, leaving the Mavericks wondering what-if.
“Throughout the semester we did get quite a few questions from some of the kids on the team,” Flaherty said. “Did we win? Are they going to let everyone know? How’s this going to happen? Pat (Rostel) and I were a little unsure.”
USA Cycling ended up voting on how — and if — to award the overall championship once the final two disciplines were scrubbed. The governing body for the sport voted to award the championship based on the three completed events.
Monday afternoon, USA Cycling announced it was awarding the omnium championships based on the first three events instead of the usual five.
“I think it just took a little bit to get everybody on the same page,” Flaherty said. “It was hard because we kind of had to recuse ourselves from the vote for obvious reasons, so we were like, whatever you decide to do is fine, but this is what we’d like to see happen.”
Marian University (Indiana), which won the track title, finished second with 196 points, with Fort Lewis third with 193.
In the Division I Collegiate Club category, the University of Colorado won the omnium title with 138 points, with Colorado State was second with 134 points.
Cycling is not an NCAA-sanctioned sport, and is technically a club sport at Colorado Mesa. USA Cycling has three collegiate divisions: Varsity, Division I Club and Division II Club.
The Mavericks expected to be the favorite in the final event of the season, road racing, and also had a strong BMX contingent.
“We went through a few different scenarios, what-ifs, if we place this way and our competition out-performed or under-performed in certain events with BMX and road, how are we going to land,” Flaherty said of the coaching staff’s talks leading up to the scrubbed events. “I think we felt very confident this year with the remaining riders we had with the two disciplines. The likelihood of us not winning was fairly low. We felt very confident that was going to be the outcome if we had the opportunity to go to all five.”
Instead of moping about not being able to compete in the final two disciplines, Flaherty told the cyclists to take advantage of the break. Most compete in USA Cycling events throughout the summer, the majority of which have been postponed or canceled. USA Cycling lifted its ban on event permits on May 31, allowing event organizers to work with local agencies to conduct races.
“I think a lot of our athletes have been at this sport for a significant number of years. We’re trying to look at the positives here that normally an athlete, you don’t get this break,” he said. “At this age, you don’t get a year where the stress level goes down and you have a little more freedom to do some other things and enjoy some friendships, put the bike aside, but don’t totally forget about it.
“For most kids, formalized training has slowed down or paused. It’s given them a great opportunity to enjoy summer in a different type of way.”
The Mavericks graduated six cyclists but have signed 14 incoming freshmen for the coming season. Having the No. 1 ranking and a national championship can only help recruiting for at least another year, Flaherty said.
“It would be great to repeat,” he said. “It’s an incredibly difficult ask, but we’re going to do our best to see if we can’t get everyone calmed down under the new circumstances in August and see if we can’t get back to racing.”