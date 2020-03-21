This was the year.
The Colorado Mesa cycling team was poised to win the overall national championship as it prepared for the BMX and road nationals.
After winning the USA Cycling collegiate mountain bike and cyclocross championships and placing second in track racing, high finishes in the final two events could have sewn up the overall title.
The COVID-19 outbreak prompted the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference to cancel sports competition and travel the rest of the school year. Although club sports aren’t under the RMAC umbrella, Colorado Mesa has canceled competition and travel for all teams, which includes club sports.
“It’s kind of weird, us being in the lead and being in a good position to take the overall title,” said Patric Rostel, CMU’s manager of operations and coach. “A lot of stuff has to go against us where we wouldn’t be in front at the end of the year.
“It’s a weird feeling. A lot of the kids who are in season put a lot of work in the wintertime training. It’s like everybody else, everybody else cannot show what they’ve got and that’s unfortunate. Things are bigger than us and we just have to deal with it.”
USA Cycling has postponed the BMX championships scheduled for April 4-5 and the sport’s governing body has suspended all permits for events through May 3.
“That’s basically the day we’d leave for Augusta,” Rostel said, referring to Augusta, Georgia, the site of the road nationals, which are May 8-10. “I’m not sure that’s going to happen.”
Many of the cyclists are still in Grand Junction, especially international students, unable or unwilling to travel home. Like the rest of the club and varsity teams, they’ve halted all practices and closed the indoor practice facility.
With the final two races of the season likely scuttled, the Mavericks now look to next season. The track nationals are in September in Indianapolis, followed by the mountain bike nationals in Durango in October.
By then, Rostel hopes, things will be back to normal and the Mavericks can set their sights on the 2020-2021 overall title.
“This was our year,” said club sports director Reese Keegans. “It’s frustrating we’ll have an asterisk next to our name. It would be nice to be known as the No. 1 cycling program in the country.”
Keegans said the Maverick Stampede Rodeo next month will be canceled and those in line to compete at the national collegiate rodeo won’t get that opportunity, like the rest of the athletes across the nation. The rest of the club sports’ seasons are also canceled.
Hope for the cycling road nationals is dwindling by the day.
“We hope that road is still on, but since USA Cycling is canceling everything until May, the hope is maybe 1%,” Rostel said. “Obviously we hope BMX gets rescheduled, but we don’t know. We’ll just go with the flow right now. Any speculation as to what’s going to happen is like having a crystal ball and knowing the right numbers for the Lotto.”