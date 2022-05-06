Bus Bergman would have loved the baseball stadium that bears his name.
“If he were here today he would be so proud,” Bergman’s son, Walt, said Thursday evening when the Bus Bergman Sports Complex was officially dedicated behind the home plate entrance at the corner of Orchard and Cannell avenues. “He loved Mesa and I think it’s way cool that Mesa is showing love back to him.”
The baseball stadium sits on a lot that Bergman convinced school officials to buy decades ago, so athletic teams would have a place to practice. The sports complex encompasses not only the baseball stadium, but the adjoining track and field facility, softball stadium and football practice field.
Bergman’s early teams at Mesa College practiced on the grass outside Houston Hall until the practice field took shape.
“I remember how excited he was to come out here and say, ‘My kids are finally getting a place to practice,’ ’’ Walt said before he and his sisters, Judy Black and Jane Norton, pulled the cover off the archway that reads “Bus Bergman Sports Complex.”
The Bergman family was on hand for the dedication, sporting new CMU baseball caps with “BUS” stitched on the side, and Walt threw out the first pitch before the Mavericks’ game against CSU-Pueblo.
Bergman laid the foundation for the Mesa baseball program to become the powerhouse it is today. He took over the team in its seventh year of existence and coached the Mavericks from 1952-75, taking Mesa to the Junior College World Series 13 times and reaching the championship game three times. He was also a player-coach with the Grand Junction Eagles semi-pro team.
Bergman was one of the men responsible for the JUCO World Series moving from Oklahoma to Grand Junction in 1959, and his family is still involved with the tournament. Walt is the director of tournament play, with Brett, Walt’s son and Bus’ grandson, working with his father to run the on-field operation. Brett, who was sporting a replica Mesa jersey with his grandfather’s No. 22 on Thursday, and his brother Eric grew up with the tournament, serving as ball shaggers when they were kids.
Before his coaching success, Bergman was a decorated war hero, earning a Bronze Star for his actions on Sugarloaf Hill on Okinawa in World War II. He’s a member of numerous halls of fame, including CMU’s Hall of Honor, the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame and the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame, and those at Colorado State, Fort Lewis and Denver North High School.
After his death in 2010 at the age of 89, current CMU coach Chris Hanks ordered replica uniforms of those worn in Bergman’s day, cream colored with “MESA” across the chest and “BUS” on the left sleeve. The Mavs wore those uniforms Thursday in tribute to Bergman, which have simple maroon piping and knee-length pants.
The stadium itself has drawn rave reviews from fans, with an intimate feel. Stadium seats are positioned at field level behind home plate, and one of the most popular sections for parents’ families are the seats right behind and next to the Mavs’ third-base dugout.
Despite practicing and playing through the construction, Hanks is more than happy with the finished — well, almost finished — product. The first section of the new scoreboard was installed just before the game Thursday, and there’s still some outfield padding to be added.
“It’s turning out like I wanted,” Hanks said earlier this week. “I’m very happy with it. We’re very grateful, fortunate and lucky. It’s a good little ballpark.”
It seats 1,100, with room to expand to about 2,500 down the right-field and left-field lines. The LED lights were installed last week, with Thursday’s game the first played under the lights. The Mavericks practiced at night this week to get used to them.
The outfield is expansive, with a few unique touches, including fencing in the corners instead of solid walls, so fans have a view of the action on the adjacent softball field, and vice-versa, with fans able to bring their own chairs and sit in the area between the two.
There’s a jut in the outfield wall in right-center, another unique aspect, and the Mavericks’ bullpen is behind the left-field fence, next to the new, spacious clubhouse. New batting cages are next to the clubhouse, and the netting that protects fans and cuts down on the number of foul balls that venture onto Orchard Avenue and the adjacent neighborhood, allows for unobstructed views.
The netting, actually, was the impetus for building the stadium. Hanks asked for the money in his budget a few years ago to add netting that would allow the Mavericks to scrimmage without using the batting cage. From that — and the Mavericks not being able to host regional and super-regional tournaments even as a No. 1 seed because of the conflict at Suplizio Field with JUCO — led to the project, which was delayed a couple of years because of the pandemic.
Ask Hanks what his favorite part of the new stadium is and, as a baseball guy, he goes right to the field itself.
“I like the nice, level surface, it’s a smooth surface,” he said.
Beyond that, he likes the classic look of Bus’ ballpark, with the brickwork and wrought-iron fencing.
“The green chairbacks, the greens and the brown brick, red brick, whatever color you call it, with the greens,” Hanks said. “That’s what I like.”