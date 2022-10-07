Looking at the numbers, it’s not nearly as bleak as the 1-3 start for the Colorado Mesa football team might appear.
The Mavericks have the No. 3 offense, averaging 411.3 yards a game, and No. 4 defense, allowing 347 yards per game, in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Last week’s double-overtime loss to Western Colorado showed the Mavericks can compete with the top teams in the conference, but it’s a matter of finishing drives and not giving up big plays.
“I think for us as a team, it was a turning point where these guys understand we can be dangerous on both sides of the ball when guys are executing and playing together and playing hard,” CMU coach Miles Kochevar said.
The offense has been hurt by turnovers — seven interceptions and two lost fumbles — and untimely penalties. Sustaining — and finishing — drives is imperative Saturday, when the Mavericks face Colorado School of Mines, which is racking up points left and right in conference play.
After two close losses to top-10 programs, Grand Valley State (Mich.) and Angelo State (Texas), the Orediggers, who reached the Division II national semifinals last season, have outscored their first three conference opponents 174-36. Those wins include putting up 84 points against winless Adams State and beating CSU-Pueblo 45-17.
Mesa’s defense has had some growing pains, with a constant shuffle in the young, inexperienced secondary as the coaching staff tries to find the right combination. The defense allowed only three points in the second half against Western, controlling the line of scrimmage, not giving up big plays and getting the offense back on the field.
It started with a halftime refresher on the defensive game plan — and a lot of chatter once they got back on the field.
“Our coaches always emphasize communication,” said linebacker Mike Thompson Jr., a redshirt sophomore from Aurora who transferred to CMU from Northern Colorado. “That’s the way our defense is successful, is communication. When you don’t communicate, like Coach K says, it puts us in bad positions, so they really emphasize, keep talking, keep talking. If you see it and want to say it, you’re right, say it.”
There are going to be times when the offense has the right play called against the defense and it results in a big play. As long as the entire defense is on the same page, Kochevar and defensive coordinator Trent Matthews can live with those plays.
“We always tell the guys, if we’re all wrong, we’re all right, but when you’ve got a couple of guys doing one thing and some other guys doing another, you’re gonna be in trouble,” Kochevar said.
The linebackers are charged with getting the defense in the right scheme, but everyone has a job to do, and when the offense makes an adjustment, all 11 players on defense need to pick it up. The breakdowns and blown coverages come when somebody doesn’t get the message.
“Whenever we see an adjustment that comes out, the linebackers call it out. We need to be loud and make sure we’re screaming it,” Thompson said. “Once somebody else screams it and the whole defense echoes it so everybody else can hear the call. All 11 men on the field are talking all at once so everybody knows what’s going on instead of one guy saying something and half the field not being able to hear the call or make that adjustment.”
Mines quarterback John Matocha is the most efficient quarterback in the conference, completing 71.8% of his passes for 273 passing yards a game. Michael Zeman adds to the balance, averaging 76.4 yards rushing, and has scored seven rushing touchdowns and caught another TD pass — Matocha has thrown 13 touchdown passes, four to Josh Johnston, who averages 102.8 receiving yards a game.
Kochevar is looking for his first conference victory as a head coach, but more important to him is that the Mavericks continue to build on last week. The teams play for the Nyikos Cup, and the Mavericks claimed it at Stocker Stadium last season when Mines was undefeated and ranked No. 3 in the nation. It was the Orediggers’ only loss until the national semifinals.
“This game is going to come down to who comes more physical and who wants it,” Kochevar said. “They’re gonna be hungry. We knocked them off last year from their perfect season in the RMAC and they want to come and show they can run through the RMAC and go undefeated. Our job is to not allow that to happen.”