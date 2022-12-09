Colorado Mesa’s dominance in USA Cycling continued Thursday in the national cyclocross championships in Hartford, Connecticut.
With all six women’s racers placing in the top 10 and four in the top 10 in the men’s race, the Mavericks added to their mountain bike and track national titles as they try to defend their overall national championship.
Madigan Munro finished women’s the four-lap course, which included jumps, traversing over stairs and through a sand pit at Riverside Park, which runs along the Connecticut River, in 50 minutes, 53 seconds. Katie Clouse was second in 53:00, with Chloe Fraser fifth in 55:23. Lauren Lackman was seventh in 58:06, Ellie Mitchell ninth in 50:25 and Mia Aseltine 10th in 59:41.
Austin Beard won the men’s race, completing five laps in 49:31. Dax Mock was third in 50:22, Jack Spranger seventh in 51:34 and Ivan Spipy ninth in 52:02.
Oliver Boyd placed 14th in 53:34 and Luke Elphingstone was 15th in 53:52.
The final event of the varsity collegiate cyclocross nationals is today’s team relay. Several of the cyclists will race for their professional teams over the weekend.
Women’s Wrestling
Holly Beaudoin had one of the quickest pins imaginable Thursday night in Colorado Mesa’s dual against Snow College.
The 136-pound redshirt sophomore, who is ranked fifth in the nation, shot a single-leg takedown against Corrie Williams and immediately took her to her back for an 18-second pin in the Mavericks’ 40-7 victory over the Utah junior college.
CMU, ranked third in the national dual rankings released this week, won its 12th straight dual, picking up four forfeit victories against the first-year program that’s ranked fifth in the NJCAA.
Lizzie Miller won her 130-pound bout by technical fall 11-2, and Celina Cooke, ranked No. 7, won 7-2 at 143 pounds. Aynslee Hester, trailing 6-3 in her 155-pound match against Angella Van Valdenburg, got a takedown and moved Van Valdenburg to her back to win by pin in 2:56.
Jayleen Sekona, ranked No. 3 at 191 pounds, won her match 6-0.