Blaise Threatt, 0, leads the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team into the Division II South Central Regional playoffs on Saturday. The Mavericks are seeded fifth and play No. 4 Angelo State in the first round in Canyon, Texas.

As expected, four teams from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and four from the Lone Star Conference were extended bids Sunday night to the NCAA Division II South Central Regional men’s basketball tournament.

Colorado Mesa (25-6) received the No. 5 seed and is the only RMAC team in the top half of the bracket, facing No. 4 Angelo State (25-6) on Saturday in the first round of the 64-team national tournament. Game times are expected to be announced today.