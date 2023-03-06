Blaise Threatt, 0, leads the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team into the Division II South Central Regional playoffs on Saturday. The Mavericks are seeded fifth and play No. 4 Angelo State in the first round in Canyon, Texas.
As expected, four teams from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and four from the Lone Star Conference were extended bids Sunday night to the NCAA Division II South Central Regional men’s basketball tournament.
Colorado Mesa (25-6) received the No. 5 seed and is the only RMAC team in the top half of the bracket, facing No. 4 Angelo State (25-6) on Saturday in the first round of the 64-team national tournament. Game times are expected to be announced today.
A bit surprisingly, West Texas A&M (25-6) leapfrogged Fort Lewis (28-3) in the final rankings and will host the regional tournament at the First United Bank Center in Canyon, Texas.
If the Mavericks beat the Rams, they’ll face either the top-seeded Buffs or Texas A&M-Kingsville (21-11) in Sunday’s second round.
West Texas A&M edged Angelo State 64-63 in Sunday’s Lone Star championship game.
In the bottom half of the bracket are the other three RMAC teams, with No. 2 Fort Lewis playing No. 7 Lubbock Christian (19-11) and Colorado School of Mines (26-5) grabbing the No. 3 seed after upsetting CMU in the conference tournament semifinals and facing No. 6 Black Hills State (25-5).
One game from tying the program record for wins in a season, the Mavericks are 4-2 against the field, going 1-2 against the Orediggers and beating Fort Lewis, Black Hills State and Texas A&M-Kingsville this season.
After a day off, the regional semifinal winners play for a spot in the NCAA Division II Elite Eight on Tuesday. The Elite Eight is March 21-25 in Evansville, Indiana.
The women’s regional begins Friday in San Angelo, Texas, with three RMAC teams receiving bids.
Colorado School of Mines is No. 4 and plays the University of Texas-Tyler in the upper half of the bracket. Angelo State is No. 1 and plays West Texas A&M in the first round.
Regis is seeded third and plays No 6 Black Hills State in the bottom half of the bracket. Texas Woman’s University is No. 2 and plays Lubbock Christian.
Softball
Aislyn Sharp hit two of CMU’s five home runs and Ava Fugate hit a pair of triples in the Mavericks’ 15-1, five-inning rout of Adams State in windy Alamosa.
Played with winds gusting up to 40 mph, the Mavericks scored in every inning and had 17 hits, 13 for extra bases.
Wind gusts of more than 50 mph prompted officials to cancel the final game of the four-game series. CMU scored in 16 of the 17 innings played in the three games, two of which the Mavericks won by the run rule, and scored 50 runs on 52 hits.
Sharp went 3 for 4 and hit home runs in the second and third innings, giving her five this season. Sarah Jorissen, Myah Arrieta and Rylee Crouch also went deep for CMU (11-8, 9-2 RMAC). Crouch’s home run was her 10th of the season and helped CMU take a 4-0 lead in the first inning.
Fugate became only the fifth player in program history to hit two triples in a single game. Every starter had at least one hit, as did pinch-hitter Makayla Westmoreland. Up 5-1 after two innings, the Mavericks scored seven runs in the third to put the game out of reach.
Hannah Sattler scattered five hits, all singles, and struck out seven to improve to 6-4.
Golf
The CMU men’s team is in eighth place after one round of the Las Vegas Desert Classic at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nevada.
Yael Chahin shot 1-over 73 and is tied for fifth, with the Mavs shooting a 307, eight strokes out of the lead.
Chahin opened his round with five straight pars and also had a pair of birdies and three bogeys. Peter Grossenbacher is at 2-over 74 and is tied for ninth.
Missouri-St. Louis’ Ian McCrary leads the field with a 3-under 69. Colorado Christian leads the team race with a first-round 299.