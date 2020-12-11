Donnie Negus has been wrestling long enough to know a short memory is a good thing.
So when Joseph Reimers of Nebraska-Kearney was awarded four back points Thursday night in their 197-pound match, even though Negus was nowhere near to being on his back, putting the Colorado Mesa senior in an 11-2 hole entering the third period, he knew he had to rack up points in a hurry.
Reimers had Negus sitting in a cradle, with Negus’ feet off the mat — his back was leaning into Reimers as he tried to rock out of the hold, but the official started counting, and awarded four back points at the end of the period.
“That was interesting, for sure,” Negus said. “At that point, I just have a short memory. I wouldn’t say that I got really frustrated at any point, I was just like, ‘Oh well, I guess I’ve just got to score more points,’ just get right back into it. That’s the mindset I like to keep in a match.”
The final minute of the third period was a flurry of points, with Negus scoring a takedown, and after a stalemate was called, he elected to go to the neutral position. In the final 32 seconds, Negus scored three takedowns, allowing an escape and immediately covering Reimers again for two points, cutting it to 14-13 with 14 seconds remaining.
Reimers picked up a penalty point when Negus pushed him out of bounds, and time ran out before Negus could get the tying takedown in a 15-13 loss in Kearney’s 23-21 dual victory at Brownson Arena.
Negus showed that short memory when he came back and pinned Stanley Suter of Western Colorado in 1 minute, 54 seconds.
Negus’ victory gave CMU a 24-19 lead on the Mountaineers heading into the final match, but Sammy Deseriere pinned CMU freshman Gabe Carranza in 1:45 in the 285-pound match for a 25-24 victory.
Those bonus-point matches were the difference in the two losses for the Mavericks in their first two duals of the season.
“The pins, the pins are the key there,” CMU coach Chuck Pipher said. “To give up pins by third- and fourth-year guys, we’re better than that. Carranza, he’s young, he’s gonna learn and he’s gonna be tough, we saw it there, he was good against Kearney (a 3-0 victory).”
The Mountaineers used one major decision and three pins for the victory — Jason Hanenberg earned a crucial riding time point in his 149-pound 8-0 major decision over the Mavs’ Zander Condit at 149 pounds, scoring four team points, the first of four straight matches Western won.
Cian Apple started CMU off with a pair of victories at 125 pounds, first gutting out a 13-9 decision over Kearney’s Jackson Nielsen. At times, both wrestlers appeared gassed. Apple gave up two stall points, but up 13-9 and Nielson working to get an escape, Apple lifted him twice to keep control. After winning, he turned to the CMU bench and flexed.
“I’ve been telling myself all week that I just have to do two things,” Apple said. “I have to pay my dues before the match and put in all the work, and then once I’m actually out in the match, I need to pay the dues in the match.
“It was definitely a tough one, he pushed me to my limit for sure. It’s been a long time since I’ve competed in a gym like this in a varsity dual, so it feels good to get everyone amped up, especially being the first guy going out.”
His match against Western was one of those “blink and you’ll miss it,” matches. Apple took Seth Lisowski to his back and pinned him only 32 seconds after the opening whistle.
Nolan Krone (184) recorded one of three pins for CMU against Western, sticking Cole Gray in 3:59.
Collin Metzgar, wrestling at a more natural 133 pounds than at 125, where he was last season, won both of his matches, including a thrilling sudden-victory win against Western’s Patrick Allis. Tied 6-6, Metzgar nearly had a takedown at the end of regulation but couldn’t control Allis before the horn sounded, so only seconds into overtime he made his move and secured the winning takedown.
Despite losing both duals — Kearney defeated Western 39-13 in the first dual — Pipher and the Mavs were happy to get two duals in before they take 2½ weeks off for the holidays.
“We’re so blessed to be out here wrestling today, just such an amazing opportunity,” Apple said. “We’re so lucky to be where we’re at, so I’m super happy going into break with a smile on my face.”