You can’t count on hitting 100 home runs every season.
“Hitting 100 home runs every season would be awesome,” Colorado Mesa softball coach Mercedes Bohte said.
This season’s team will still hit its fair share. After all, three of the Mavericks’ top five sluggers return to the lineup that led Division II in home runs and slugging percentage (.646) a year ago, which should help their all-new pitching staff settle in.
All three of CMU’s pitchers from last season’s RMAC championship team are gone — Paige Adair and Shea Mauser graduated (Adair is now the pitching coach at Fort Lewis), and Ellie Smith transferred to conference rival Colorado Christian. The Cougars were picked to unseat CMU in the preseason conference poll, something no team has been able to do the past six seasons.
However, the Mavericks came up short in the conference tournament, which left them out of the regional tournament, something the veterans haven’t forgotten.
“The season doesn’t matter how well you do if you lose those last games so it’s just recognizing that and what it takes to get us past those end-of-the-season games,” returning All-America shortstop Ashley Bradford said. “I think this year we probably have a lot more edge, and a lot of understanding what it takes to make it past regionals.”
Bradford, last year’s RMAC player of the year who hit .364 with 14 home runs, leads a veteran infield, with Myah Arrieta back at second base and Sarah Jorrisen and Ava Fugate, who platooned at first base. Aislyn Sharp, who started at second last season before an injury sidelined her for a few weeks, is shifting to third base to replace Nicole Christensen, who graduated.
Ally Distler is back behind the plate to work with the new pitching staff, and Miranda Pruitt is a graduate transfer catcher from Division I Tarleton State.
Junior Hannah Sattler transferred from Southern Nazarene, a Division II school in Oklahoma, and throws multiple speeds with a lot of spin. Sophomore Stella Turner came in from Santiago Canyon College, but is dealing with an injury. Central High School graduate Kennedy Vis and Fruita Monument graduate Marisa Nehm will get thrown right into the rotation.
“Everyone is a little different and they complement each other, and it’s a team effort,” said Bohte, who coaches the pitchers. “We’ve really emphasized that. It’s great to have an awesome defense behind you and a great offense to help with that run support so it’s not all on your shoulders.
“We don’t have to have a team ERA of 2.00 this year; we know it’s going to be a little bit higher, and that’s fine. We’re asking them to keep the ball in the park and we’ll make some of those really good defensive plays. We’ll make all the basic plays. I’m confident in what we have and I think we’ll grow throughout the season.”
To complement the power hitters in the lineup, Bohte also added a couple of speedy slap hitters, including freshman outfielder Dakota DiPaola out of Chatfield High School
Two of Mesa’s starting outfielders are also back, Iliana Mendoza and Brandi Haller, who is taking advantage of her bonus COVID season after a breakout all-conference 2022, hitting .367 with 13 home runs.
“Grandma year,” Haller said with a grin. “I’m fortunate to get that year since our sophomore year didn’t happen. You know the expectations as you go in and everybody follows you. I’ve noticed some of the younger girls kind of piggyback and see how we run things, but it’s another year of being a senior, being that older leader that has all those years under your belt, a couple more years to learn and fail, so the fifth year is a good one.”
The Mavericks, 45-9 last season, open at the Concordia Kickoff Classic again, where they went 1-4 last February, with four losses by one or two runs. Now, Bohte said, they’re more prepared for the kind of teams they’ll be facing.
“Those California teams did have a little bit stronger pitching than what our conference does,” she said. “I don’t know if we were expecting that, but we know that now and I think we’ll be a little more strategic with our offense and our base running to be able to push one or two more runs across. The ball doesn’t fly as much there, we had a lot that fell five feet short, so that’s a situation to be prepared for when the ball doesn’t fly as much.”
She and the veteran players have talked about being prepared to win in the two preseason tournaments — they face South Central Regional competition in the West Texas Invitational before opening 11 weeks of conference play — but stressed the importance of playing their best in May.
“The biggest thing we learned last year is early May, the RMAC tournament, that’s when everything matters,” Bohte said. “Those early games set you up for regional rankings and that’s really helpful ... but that’s where we need to win, that’s when we need to be peaking.”