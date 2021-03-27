There’s a reason a Rawlings Gold Glove award engraved with Chase Hamilton’s name is displayed in the lobby at the Maverick Center.
The Colorado Mesa shortstop won the award two years ago as the top-fielding second baseman in the nation — he’s since shifted to short, but he still flashes the leather, like he did in the top of the fifth inning Friday night at Suplizio Field.
In a key Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game against Regis, the second-ranked Mavericks led 4-1 after the Rangers put one run on the board. They had runners at the corners with two out and Roger Riley sent a line drive up the middle.
Hamilton, though, was positioned perfectly for a diving catch, robbing Riley of a sure base hit and the Rangers of a run in the Mavericks’ 6-3 victory.
“In my mind it was a big play,” said Hamilton, who hopped to his feet, pumping his fist after the play. In the bottom of the inning, after Coby Zimmerman dropped Haydn McGeary’s fly ball on the warning track in right field for a two-base error, Hamilton grounded sharply to third, scoring McGeary when the ball was misplayed. “We had runners on and I was just able to hold them on, keep them on base.”
“It was huge,” CMU coach Chris Hanks said of the diving stop. “They had a chance to get a rally going there.”
With the impressive numbers the Mavericks (13-2, 10-1 RMAC) are putting up offensively, sometimes the defense might get overshadowed. Defense was crucial Friday with the pitchers combining to strike out 24 batters.
“It just goes without saying, if we keep our defense solid we let the hitting talk for us,” Hamilton said. “We’re well-coached and we know what to do. We keep it simple.”
The hitters came up with some key hits and took advantage of five Regis errors, including some routine fly balls that were dropped when the outfielders seemed to have trouble tracking them in the lights.
Andrew Morris (3-0) didn’t have his best command, especially early, but still struck out 10 in 7 1/3 innings. He gave up three runs on five hits and walked four. Anthony Durbano got him out of a bit of a jam in the eighth and Frankie Fitzgerald retired all three men he faced in the ninth for his second save of the season.
“He had his velocity and his curveball, when he was dumping that in there, they weren’t going to hit him when you mix that with the fastball,” Hanks said of Morris, who now has 53 strikeouts.
Regis starter Justin Kleinsorge struck out 11 in six innings, but the errors behind him allowed the Mavericks to score five runs off him, only one of which was earned. The Mavericks struck out 13 times.
With two runners on in the bottom of the first, Jordan Stubbings grounded to third, but the throw was wide, allowing Tanner Garner and McGeary, who had singled and doubled, respectively, to score. Caleb Farmer doubled and scored on a base hit to right field by Jonathan Gonzalez in the second.
Gonzalez added another insurance run with a base hit to right in the eighth after Stubbings singled off the wall in left and moved to third on a bunt by Hamilton and a fly ball by Farmer. The COVID freshman second baseman was 2 for 4 with two RBI. Tyler Parker and Farmer also had two hits each.
“I’d say Gonzo earned himself another game,” Hanks said of the rotation the Mavs have had at second base as he looks for consistency in the field and at the plate from that position. “We’ll play the hot hand there for now.”