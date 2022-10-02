At some point Saturday night, the Colorado Mesa football team had a Ted Lasso moment. The Mavericks believed.

“Man, our demeanor changed, it finally changed,” first-year coach Miles Kochevar said after the Mavericks lost 42-34 to Western Colorado in double overtime at Stocker Stadium. “That was good. We asked them to believe, to be disciplined and continue to trust the process. And they fought and fought, and there was a different feel on the sideline. That's a very positive thing that we take.