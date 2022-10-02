At some point Saturday night, the Colorado Mesa football team had a Ted Lasso moment. The Mavericks believed.
“Man, our demeanor changed, it finally changed,” first-year coach Miles Kochevar said after the Mavericks lost 42-34 to Western Colorado in double overtime at Stocker Stadium. “That was good. We asked them to believe, to be disciplined and continue to trust the process. And they fought and fought, and there was a different feel on the sideline. That's a very positive thing that we take.
“No loss is what we want, but where this team can go and what we can do, that potential hasn't even been touched. Getting them to realize that and understand that, that gives us the belief.”
The Mavericks couldn't pull off the upset, but they went from being on the brink of getting blown out, down 28-7 in the first half and making mistakes to stop themselves, to being 12 inches away from winning in regulation.
“You've got to finish it. When you get an opportunity to finish it in regulation, we've got to be able to go down there and stick it in,” Kochevar said.
The Mountaineers (3-2, 3-0 RMAC) took advantage of those opportunities in the first half, scoring one play after Karst Hunter was intercepted, then running back a kickoff after the Mavericks (1-3, 0-3) pulled within a touchdown.
“We can't have the blunder on special teams and give up the kickoff return,” Kochevar said. “It's almost like they went to sleep, hit pause for just a second four yards deep in the end zone and then took off and we didn't have guys squeezing.”
That 100-yard return by Victory David put Western up 21-7. David hesitated for a split second in the end zone before bringing the ball out, found a seam and ran untouched to the end zone. It came only 14 seconds after Isaac Maestas scored from the 3, reaching the ball over the goal line to get the Mavs on the board.
Down 28-7, Hunter engineered a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive, hitting his roommate, Keenan Brown, from 35 yards out. Brown laid out to make the catch, and it was confirmed after the officials talked for several minutes as running back Booda Ison was hopping up and down in the end zone, ready to celebrate.
Not long after the teams came out for the second half, the rain came down and the Mavericks started playing like a team of believers. The defense gave up only three points in the second half, giving the offense the chance to get back in the game.
“We know we can be that hard-nosed football team throughout the whole game, all four quarters,” said linebacker Hadyn Steffens, who had 11 tackles. “It's just staying consistent doing it and finishing.
“There's nothing (different) scheme-wise, it was just having the will to do it and having the will of knowing that you're doing your job and you're being selfless. It just came down to all of us wanted to get three-and-outs and stop them and give the offense time.”
Hunter ran in from 1 yard out to cap a 12-play, 75-yard drive late in the third quarter, then Noah Sarria fought for yardage and reached over the goal line on a 34-yard catch and run to cut it to 31-28 with 5:36 to play.
Again the defense held, with JaCari Williams breaking up a pass on third down.
Mesa drove from its own 10 in 16 plays, and had the ball first-and-goal from the 1 with 25.4 seconds remaining.
Ison lost 1 yard trying to go up the middle, forcing the Mavs to take their final timeout with 14.9 seconds to play. A pass for Dagan Rienks was broken up in the end zone, and another pass, this one for David O'Connell, was caught outside the back of the end zone with 4.6 seconds left. Western called time, giving CMU's coaches time to decide whether to go for the tie or the win.
They decided to extend the game, with Lucas Ruiz Diaz making the 19-yard chip-shot field goal.
“We got it down to the 1 and tried to punch it in,” Hunter said. “It was one of those things where they loaded the box and you hope your guy can go get one, and they stopped us. … We just have to execute. We drove the field at the end of the game to win it and got it to the 1-yard line and couldn't punch it in. That's what we have to get better at. We have to score, it's as simple as that.”
Again, the Mavs had a chance to punch the ball in during the first overtime, taking advantage of a facemask penalty against Western that put the ball at the 12. Rienks caught an 8-yard pass in the flat to get the ball to the 4 and Ison, who rushed for 100 yards, picked up one more on third down.
Ruiz Diaz made a 20-yard field goal and the Mavs put the game in the hands of the defense.
Desch overthrew a receiver in the end zone on third down from the 7, so the Mountaineers settled for a 24-yard field goal to send it into the second overtime, when they got the ball first.
On the first play, Hudson Metcalf got a great rush and hit Desch just as he released the ball. It floated to an open Deyvon Butler, who ran it to the 6. Two runs by Josh Cummings got the ball to the 3 and Desch found Kai Emmsley open in the back of the end zone. Western also converted the required 2-point conversion, putting the pressure back on CMU.
The Mavericks managed only one yard, just missing on three passes to O'Connell, the first one that was batted away in the end zone. He slipped on his route on third down and on fourth down, he appeared to have enough yardage to pick up the first down, but couldn't hold onto the ball.
With more designed quarterback runs for Hunter, who rushed for 111 yards on 17 carries, it opened up the offense, which had its biggest game of the season with 563 total yards. Hunter completed 30 of 53 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns.
“It just opens up the playbook more,” Hunter said. “Once you get all of us out running and all of us making plays, the defense, it makes them have to worry about me as a runner, not just a passer, especially on the quarterback designed runs rather than just scrambling. It opens up a lot more holes for Booda and Isaac and the other running backs and then it opens up the passing game.”
Kochevar liked seeing how his team kept battling, but knows the Mavs should have finished off the Mountaineers when they had the chance in regulation.
“We shouldn't have gotten to that point, we've talked about the end of regulation, that's where you've got to put the nail in the coffin,” Kochevar said. “You've got them on their heels. We've just got to continue to get enough grit to finish that thing off.”