Vince Smith saw it coming.
All week, the Colorado Mesa men’s lacrosse team was lax in practice, so much so that one day he booted the Mavs off the field after about 20 minutes.
“We lost the game on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week,” Smith said. “A terrible week of practice. Tuesday, we actually threw them off the field and sent them home. We didn’t even practice after the first 20 minutes. I told them, that shows up in 6 versus 6, the timing, the transitions and everything else in between.
“We didn’t deserve it, we didn’t deserve to win. It’s tough to say that as a coach and as an ex-athlete, but sports are about working and wanting to win, and (Westminster) wanted it today, and everyone in the stands could see it.”
Early on, the Mavericks had the advantage, taking a 4-1 lead in the first 7½ minutes.
But that’s when tournament MVP Spencer Whinery got going, scoring the first of his five goals and sparking that scoring spree. With every goal, the Griffins (7-5), who won the 2019 RMAC Tournament over the Mavs, gained more and more momentum, and showed it on defense.
In a rough-and-tumble physical game from the outset, Westminster’s defense clogged up passing lanes and forced numerous turnovers to keep the pressure on. And every time the Mavericks got their free-flowing offense organized to cut into the lead, Westminster came right back with another goal.
The Griffins’ keeper, Jordan Penn, was outstanding after the first seven minutes, making 14 saves. CMU, which has rotated keepers all season because of its depth, played three out of necessity, trying to get the defense in line. Nolan Hoffman took the loss, allowing five goals and making only one save. Mogi Watson gave up three more goals, including one when he came out from in front of the net to try to help out the defense and couldn’t recover in time.
Freshman Joey Quinn logged nearly 42 minutes, allowing nine goals but making five saves.
Trent Pernell had a hat trick for the Mavericks, who closed within two goals twice in the fourth quarter, 14-12 and 15-13, but couldn’t keep the Griffins out of the attacking third. Jed Brummett and Carson Schwark had two goals apiece for the Mavericks, who placed four players on the all-tournament team, Pernell, Hunter Holcomb, Colin Seedorf and Tanner Stopkoski.
The loss ended what slim chance the Mavericks (9-2) had to get an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II playoffs and left their coach already looking to next season.
“We’re putting this terrible year (because of the COVID-19 pandemic) to bed and we’ll get after it again next year,” Smith said. “I think the guys need to recommit themselves fully to what we really do.”
Baseball
The top-hitting team in the nation showed it doesn’t necessarily have to hit to score.
The Mavericks, who entered the game hitting .399, scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning without a hit to break an 8-8 tie and defeat CSU-Pueblo 13-8. The win clinched the No. 1 Mavericks’ ninth straight RMAC regular-season championship and 27th overall and ran their winning streak to 21 games.
CMU (33-2, 30-1 RMAC) still hit the ball plenty, with 13 hits. Matt Turner hit a pair of home runs, a two-run shot in the first and a crucial three-run blast in the fifth to put the Mavs up 8-7.
After the ThunderWolves tied it in the bottom of the inning, the Mavericks used two walks, a hit batter, a fielder’s choice in which no out was recorded, a sacrifice fly and a three-run throwing error to go up 12-8.
Austin Lorenz got out of a slight jam in the bottom of the seventh, leaving two runners on base, then allowed only two base runners the rest of the way, striking out four for the win in relief of Trevin Reynolds. Lorenz threw four scoreless innings, allowing only three hits. Reynolds gave up eight runs on 12 hits and struck out eight in his five innings of work.
Golf
Colorado Mesa finished in a tie for 10th place in the South Central/West Regional tournament in DuPont, Washington, shooting 303 for the second day in a row.
Freshman Pablo Diaz shot a third-round 76 to finish in a tie for 21st place with a three-round score of 222. Redshirt Peter Grossenbacher and freshman Yael Chahin tied for 32nd, with Grossenbacher shooting a 76 and Chahin a 75. Ethan Bishop tied for 69th and Kyle Pearson tied for 79th.
Texas A&M-Commerce won the team title at 874 to advance to nationals along with Saint Martin’s, Sonoma State and CSU-Pueblo. Garrett Woodlin of Montana State-Billings, who finished third at 213, qualified as an individual.