The NCAA transfer portal isn’t going away.
With new rules allowing student-athletes to gain immediate eligibility instead of having to sit out a year, and graduate transfers also able to play right away, the portal is jam-packed with players.
So it’s no wonder Tremaine Jackson is a little bit giddy despite the disappointment of being left out of the NCAA Division II football playoffs.
“I was singing down the hallway, ‘It’s the most wonderful time of the year,’ because we really love transfer season,” Jackson said earlier this week. “We’ve really bought into that and guys are calling us.
”What’s really fun is our players that we have, they’re recruiting their friends that can play for us. They already come in with an expectation of what we do and how we do things because they know people on our team.”
Coming off an 8-2 season, Jackson said the Mavs’ coaching staff is already reviewing film of players in the transfer portal. They’ll be selective, although they hit the portal jackpot last season, signing more than 40 transfers. The midyear transfer signing period runs from Dec. 15-Jan. 15.
The offense was the transfer focus this past season. Expect to see that shift more to the defensive side of the ball for next season, although the Mavs do need to replace their top three receivers.
“I think we’ll have more of a core, especially on offense,” Jackson said. “We’re losing a lot of good players on defense, so I think you’ll see a lot of new faces, especially in the secondary.”
Leading the offensive core is quarterback Karst Hunter, who had a record-setting year as a freshman, with Darick Holmes emerging as a threat at running back after starting the season as a receiver. Freshman Avian Thomas had injury problems, but when healthy was an explosive runner.
The offensive line was young, with several players expected to contribute missing the season with injuries, so Jackson is excited about improved depth up front.
The quarterback room has enviable depth.
”Gavin (Herberg) has grown not having to have the pressure on him being a starter as a freshman. He’s been able to do what freshman quarterbacks should do, which is come in and manage the game after awhile. We’re really excited about that room,” Jackson said, noting the Mavericks have three quarterbacks with starting experience, a rarity at the Division II level. Junior Christian Moore, who transferred after starting at Central Washington, redshirted this season.
The players are on a break until offseason conditioning starts in late January.
“People didn’t think we could do what we did with as many (new) guys as we had. We were able to do that and beat the No. 3 team in the country (Colorado School of Mines). That was a big deal,” Jackson said, adding that the standard is now turning those two losses into wins to secure conference titles and playoff spots.
Jackson can check off several goals that were part of his presentation when he interviewed for the CMU job two years ago, so the program is off to a good start. He also learned one more thing:
“Trust your gut,” he said. “Trust your gut in player decisions, trust your gut in the way that you travel, your routines, the things that really matter. … I learned my gut is a really good coach. I might not be a really good coach, but my gut is a really good coach.”