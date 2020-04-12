The first spring scrimmage was supposed to be this past Thursday, another next Saturday.
Instead of implementing his system in his first spring football camp at Colorado Mesa, Tremaine Jackson was house-hunting.
With spring sports canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak, spring football practice was also called off, and classes moved online for the rest of the semester. For a first-year coaching staff, no spring camp could be cause for alarm.
After moping for a couple of days, Jackson realized the work put in since he arrived on campus in January was taking hold and the only worries he had was making sure the players and their families stay healthy — and the Mavericks keep up on their school work. He implemented mandatory study halls this semester and midterm grades showed marked improvement. Now it’s up to the players to continue that on their own.
“The way we’ve done our offseason and utilized our time, the only thing we have left is the physical standpoint,” Jackson said between home tours. Since schools in Texas have also shifted to online, his wife and daughter plan to move to Grand Junction in the next couple of weeks instead of waiting until the end of the semester.
“I think the coaching staff did a really good job of putting all of our experiences together in the offseason, getting a good offseason plan for us and being able to implement that even before we had our full staff.”
Many players have remained in Grand Junction, and even though they can’t practice or get in the weight room, it doesn’t mean they aren’t working out.
Running back Isaac Maestas, who will be a junior next fall, started out doing footwork drills at home. Now he and a few teammates meet every morning at Stocker Stadium where they work out, keeping their distance from one another.
“We’ll go run the stairs with a weighted vest, me, Dagan (Rienks), Jesse (Rodriquez) and Logan (Grossnickle),” Maestas said. “We got a weighted sandbag and do some squats, we’ll bring a curl bar, get our footwork in and then maybe run some routes. We’ve been doing that every day, getting in some work, burning calories and making sure we stay in shape.”
Jackson likes how the players took it upon themselves to create workouts, and reminded them in their first virtual team meeting not to sneak into their high school weight rooms to lift.
“We call it sandlot. Those guys are pushing trucks,” Jackson said. “They are finding creative ways to work out.
“I drove past the school today and some of them are out on the field. They’re staying 10 yards apart doing stretches. They’re trying to be creative and I’m proud of them for that.”
Coaches can use NCAA-allowed Countable Athletic-Related Activity hours — two per week — to have meetings on Zoom that are broken down by position so coaches can teach concepts.
“It would be a little different if we didn’t have a new coaching staff because we would have known stuff from last year and it would have been an easier transition,” Maestas said. “Being that we have a new coaching staff, they all have different concepts, different ways they want to do things, so not being able to meet would have sucked, how are we going to learn?”
Players also have access to film, so when they do get on the field in the fall, they’ll be ready for the physical part of the game.
“What you’re going to find is the team that is the most focused and does the little things right when no one is looking is the team that’s going to win this league. I’ve been stressing that to our kids, it’s going to be a more even playing field than probably it’s ever been because everybody’s had to do the same things the same way,” Jackson said.
“We look to try to be the team that stays focused and understands the mission we were on and are able to come out of this situation in a mental state ahead. I think the physical will take of itself. Either you want to knock somebody down or you don’t. It gets that simple with me in football, either you want to hit or you don’t want no part of it. The mental piece is where it’s always going to be a struggle. Every coach in America struggles with their kids mentally learning and understanding what to do.”
When Jackson flew back to Texas to see his family the Friday before spring break, spring practice was a go. Two days later it was canceled. By the time he returned to Grand Junction, most of the players had headed for home and won’t be back together anytime soon other than on their computer screens. By the time students return in August, it’ll be more than 20 weeks since any of the athletic teams have been together.
For a coach who was seeing his players buy into the culture he’s trying to build, and was making substantial progress academically, not having the athletes together is a bigger concern to Jackson than the Xs and Os on the field in the spring.
“The biggest disappointment is, I thought we were trending in the right direction from a culture standpoint,” Jackson said. “Those kids are starting to love each other more, they really love being around each other, and for this to hit to where they can’t be around each other, that’s more detrimental to me than the football.”