A 4-0 victory over the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs on Saturday gave Colorado Mesa softball coach Mercedes Bohte her 100th victory.
A 6-3 come-from-behind win in the second game got her started on her second 100 as the Mavericks ran their winning streak to 10 games.
All seven of CMU’s hits in the opener were singles. The Mavericks (17-8, 15-2 RMAC) scored three runs in the second inning, with Iliana Mendoza delivering a bases-loaded single up the middle and Aislyn Sharp following with a ground ball to short, which was bobbled for an error. Sarah Jorissen scored on the ground ball and Miranda Pruitt scored on the error.
With two on and one out in the fifth, Ava Fugate grounded out to get an insurance run home.
Hannah Sattler (9-4) scattered six hits and struck out nine in the victory.
In the second game, Myah Arrieta’s two-run double in the fourth gave CMU the lead after spotting UCCS (8-19, 5-13) a 3-2 lead, and Ashley Bradford added a two-run home run in the sixth.
Eight starters got hits, with Rylee Crouch the only player with two.
Kennedy Vis allowed three runs in 1⅓ innings, but Marisa Nehm shut the Mountain Lions down from there, allowing only one hit and one walk over the final 5⅔ innings. She struck out two for her second win of the season.
Baseball
Jonathan Gonzales, who entered the game with a .200 batting average, went 3 for 4 with a three-run home run to spark the No. 24 Mavericks to a 15-2 rout of Colorado School of Mines in Golden.
The Mavericks scored in every inning but the first in the game, which ended after the seventh inning on the new RMAC run-rule — if a team is leading by 12 or more runs after seven innings in a scheduled nine-inning game, the game ends.
The Mavericks (13-7, 4-1 RMAC) hit four home runs and pounded out 20 hits. Conrad Villafuerte, Rob Sharrar and Declan Wiesner also went deep, and Ethan Ezor, Julian Boyd and Christos Stefanos added doubles. Gonzalez’s home run came in the Mavs’ four-run second inning.
Up 10-2 in the top of the seventh, the Mavericks put up five runs to end the game early. Harrison Rodgers’ fielder’s choice got one run home, and he and Wiesner pulled off a double steal, with the Mavs’ catcher swiping home and Rodgers stealing second and advancing to third on a fielding error at second. Boyd got Rodgers home with a base hit and scored on a double by Stefanos. He, in turn, scored on a base hit by Villafuerte.
Freshman Liam Hohenstein (2-0) allowed two runs on two hits through five innings, striking out five. Kyle Miller allowed two hits over the final two innings.
Boyd went 3 for 5 and Villafuerte, Sharrar and Wiesner each went 3 for 4.
Men’s lacrosse
Jed Brummett extended his streak of hat trick games to nine, scoring five in CMU’s 20-14 win over Florida Tech in Melbourne, Florida.
CMU (8-1) led only 6-5 after the first quarter, but Brummett scored twice in the second quarter and again early in the third as the Mavericks methodically built their lead.
James Steinke, Philip Petersen, AJ Switzer and Alex Blatt scored two goals apiece, and Calvin Doucette made 11 saves.