Men's College Golf
CMU places fourth in Pueblo
Colorado Mesa University finished Tuesday in the same position it started, placing fourth after the final day of the Southern Colorado Masters at Pueblo Country Club.
The Mavericks had a three-round score of 18 over par 870, one stroke better than fifth-place Fort Lewis. Third-place Colorado School of Mines finished seven strokes ahead of CMU. No. 18 CSU Pueblo won the event at 3-under 849.
Freshman Yael Chahin Gonzalez placed seventh at 1-over 214 to finish as the top Mav. Another freshman, Pablo Diaz del Castillo, was two strokes behind at 3-over 216.
College Baseball
Mavs sweep RMAC Awards
No. 1 Colorado Mesa went two-for-two in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference's weekly awards Tuesday. Jordan Stubbings was chosen as the Player of the Week and Andrew Morris was the Pitcher of the Week for the third time this season.
Stubbings had nine hits and scored nine runs in the Mavs' four-game sweep of No. 19 Metro State this past weekend, adding six RBI and two home runs. Morris took a no-hitter into the eighth inning in the first game against Metro State and ultimately allowed one hit, striking out 15 batters in the win.
College Softball
Smith wins RMAC Pitcher of the Week
After going 3-0 over the weekend in a three-game sweep of Black Hills State with a 1.50 ERA, Colorado Mesa redshirt sophomore Ellie Smith was selected as the RMAC Pitcher of the Week.
Smith pitched 14 innings in three games, allowing only six hits. She was also productive at the plate, with two home runs, two doubles and seven RBI.