Yael Chahin, who is entering his junior year at Colorado Mesa, qualified for the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship on Tuesday in Mexico City.
Another junior, Pablo Diaz, finished in the top 20 in his qualifying tournament Wednesday, but failed to qualify. Only the top two finishers in each of 47 qualifying tournaments, with two alternates, advance to the U.S. Amateur on Aug. 15-21 at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey.
Chahin, who is from Queretaro, Mexico, and Santiago de la Fuente advanced out of a three-way playoff, eliminating Jose Islas on the sixth extra hole at Campestre de la Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City. Chahin shot a 1-under-par 71 in the first round and followed it with a 3-under 69 to get into the playoff at 4-under 140.
Diaz, from Guadalajara, Mexico, played his qualifier at Columbine Country Club in Littleton, shooting a first-round 2-under 70, but opened the second round with a double bogey, followed by three bogeys, and finished with a 79 and a two-round total of 149, six strokes off the pace to qualify. Colorado State sophomore Gavin Hagstrom and Cole Nygren, the 2021 CGA Match Play champion, qualified at Columbine.
Chahin was on the CMU team that qualified and played in the Division II national championships this past spring. Diaz played in two tournaments this past season.