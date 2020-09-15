Crystle Querol is tied for the lead after the first round of the Swan Memorial women’s golf tournament at Todd Creek Golf Club in Thornton.
The Colorado Mesa sophomore shot a 1-over-par 73, tying her career best, and is tied with Cailyn Clayton of Westminster. The Mavericks are third as a team with a 309, eight shots behind Westminster. CU-Colorado Springs is second at 306.
Redshirt sophomore Elly Walters is two shots behind the lead, tied for fourth after shooting 3-over 75. Hannah More is tied for 15th with an 80, and Brea Tyrus is 19th with an 81. Randi Kim shot an 82 and is in 21st place.
Grossenbacher pacing CMU men
Peter Grossenbacher shot rounds of 2-under-par 70 and 1-over 73 on Monday and is tied for fourth at the Fall Mile High Shootout at Todd Creek Golf Club.
The redshirt freshman at Colorado Mesa is four strokes back of Colorado Mines’ Tim Amundson, who is at 4-under 139 after a second-round 68.
The Mavericks are in second place with a 595, trailing Colorado Mines, which shot rounds of 290 and 287 and have an 18-stroke lead heading into today’s final round.
Junior Kyle Pearson is tied for 11th at 150, cutting eight strokes off his first-round 79 to shoot 71 in the afternoon. Ethan Bishop shot rounds of 74 and 78 and is tied for 21st at 152. One stroke back are redshirt freshman Bray Lambrecht and freshman Yael Chahin Gonzalez, who is competing as an individual. The Mavs’ fifth golfer, Dane Anger, shot back-to-back rounds of 77 and is tied for 27th at 154.