One tournament does not make a season.
After COVID-19 wiped out the spring sports season for high school and college athletes, they were left on their own to work on their respective games.
Luckily for golfers, many courses remained open, but the Colorado Mesa men’s team was missing competition after playing only one spring tournament.
CMU coach Scott Sullivan sent the Mavericks a list of summer events, suggesting they enter as many as possible.
“Just one of our guys played a lot last summer and we had a real slow fall and we kind of got behind the 8-ball,” Sullivan said. “We were trending really well after the first (spring) tournament in Vegas and we thought we’d end up with a regional bid, but it all got washed out, of course.”
The summer tournament season has become the Mavs’ season. Nearly the entire team is entered in the Colorado West Amateur this weekend at Bookcliff Country Club — eight players and Sullivan, who is in the lead group in the championship flight.
Sullivan shot a second-round 75 and is four strokes behind Clint Finkbiner, who is at 2-under-par 140 after carding a 2-over 73 in the second round. Nolan Miller of Hiwan (Evergreen) is one stroke back, with Dylan Wonnacott of The Fox Hill Club in Boulder third at 143 entering today’s final round.
“I gave them all a list of the tournaments, all the USGA stuff,” Sullivan said. “Not mandatory, but ...”
But competition this summer will prepare them to earn a spot on the travel team in the fall. As Sullivan said, “Compete or stay home.”
Ethan Bishop came back to town from his home in Phoenix, where he played every day once CMU went to online classes.
“We’re all playing in a lot of tournaments out here in Colorado and we’re going to be competing against each other,” he said. “It’s going to be super fun. It’s pretty much like our spring season, competing against each other.”
Saturday’s wacky weather had the top flights dealing with just about every condition, including a delay of more than an hour for rain and lightning. Once the clouds broke, a chilly wind kicked up, quickly changing the infamous Bookcliff Country Club greens.
Known for being fast and true, the greens softened up with the overnight rain and the storm that moved through just before noon.
“The greens were slower, a little wet, but they roll,” said Finkbiner, who plays out of Tiara Rado and Lincoln Park, but frequents all of Grand Junction’s courses and also plays at Battlement Mesa. “The greens here are excellent. You never have any problems. You pick your line, hit your putt and if it goes in, it goes in. If you don’t make it, it’s usually on yourself. Being wet, they were a little slower, but everything was good with them.
“We go out from the rain delay, it’s wet, throwing water everywhere, and then the wind picks up and we’re on a somewhat dry golf course and the greens changed immediately again. It’s completely different within three holes. That’s hard to play with, but you just hang in there.”
The Mavericks also hung in there after their season was canceled.
Xan Anderson went home to Evergreen for a couple of weeks, playing on his home course at Hiwan, then moved back to Grand Junction. He played in a CGA match play tournament last week in Montrose and is starting to get his competitive edge back.
“The competition part is great. To be out here, have nerves, have anxiety, jitters on the first tee and kind of grind when you start bad, which I’ve done the last two days, it’s been fun,” said Anderson, a redshirt freshman.
“The hardest part (is) to come out here and compete and know every stroke matters. You have to have good course management, put the ball where you want to, especially now with this wind.
“It’s flying six different ways and you’re always guessing out there. You make as good a guess as you can.”
Dane Anger enrolled at CMU last August. He was in the military in Singapore, so he was granted only two years of college eligibility, Because the spring season was canceled, he’ll get one year back. He hasn’t been back to Singapore since school started, and hopes to remain in the U.S. after college, either attending grad school or maybe playing pro golf.
He’s fourth in the first flight after a second-round 74, six strokes behind Jeb Savage of Rifle Creek, who shot a 75 in the second round and is at 1-over 143 for the tournament. Bookcliff’s Jason Stanfield is four strokes back in second.
Ross Tobin of The Ranch Country Club in Denver moved into a tie for the lead with the best round of the day among those in the second flight, a 4-over 75. His two-day total of 154 has him even with Bookcliff’s Jake Brown and one shot ahead of Dave Sorel of Glenwood Springs.
William Schroeder of Hollydot (Colorado City) and Brayden Kelly of Adobe Creek are tied in the third flight at 156, a six-stroke lead.
David Ely of Lincoln Park leads the fourth flight at 165, two strokes ahead of Tiara Rado’s Justin Carver.
Brandon Clouse of Rifle Creek has a one-stroke lead over Matthew Coker of San Jose, California, in the fifth flight. Clouse shot an 86 and is at 163, with Coker shooting a second-round 84.
The final two groups in the sixth flight were pushing daylight to finish, but Adobe Creek’s Dan Penny shot an 87 for the second straight day, with his 174 good for a five-stroke lead on Bookcliff’s Ryan Lorimor.
“The conditions were really, really tough,” Anger said. “I think I could have done a little better managing the winds and rain, but overall, a decent day. I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”
Bishop said tournament play is a lot different than playing a round of golf with friends or working on his game.
“I missed (competing) so much,” said Bishop, a freshman. “Even coming back playing in this tournament, I’m a little rusty. Competition keeps you dialed in and whenever you’re not competing, you get rusty.”