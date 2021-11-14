All the Colorado Mesa football team can do now is wait.
“People have been saying we couldn’t beat a team with a winning record and we did,” coach Tremaine Jackson said Saturday after the Mavericks’ 13-10 victory at South Dakota Mines. “We gutted out a win in the rain and the wind and finished the season 8-2. I don’t know what people are talking about but we have a good football team.
“We competed for a championship in year one, we were right there competing in year one and we beat the No. 3 team in the country, which nobody at Mesa had done.
“Today was about being a D.O.G, disciplined, obedient and grit, buying into it when nobody thought we could. We’re going to enjoy these 10 hours on the road with these guys, we’re going to get Popeye’s in Denver, because you know I love Popeye’s, and we’re going to celebrate one another. Whatever happens (today) happens. If not, these guys have made my debut a success.”
The NCAA will announce the seven teams that make the Super Region Four playoffs at 3 this afternoon — the Mavericks were No. 10 in the final regular-season regional poll, so it’s a long shot to make the final field. Colorado School of Mines and Western Colorado tied for the conference championship after wins on Saturday, with the Mavericks (8-2, 7-2 RMAC) third, one game back. Colorado Mines routed Adams State 63-0 and Western held off CSU-Pueblo 14-7.
The Mavericks played in winds gusting to 30 mph and a cold rain, with both offenses struggling to get anything going.
“I think we only had 20-some yards rushing at halftime, maybe 30,” Jackson said.
Part of that was the weather conditions, part of it was how South Dakota Mines loaded the box and shut down any rushing lanes, and part was because Darick Holmes Jr. sprained an ankle in the first quarter. He came back in the second half and had a couple of big runs in the Mavs’ game-clinching drive.
“We were able to kind of spread it out and create some things,” Jackson said. “Darick sprained his ankle and gutted it out in the second half. He wanted to play and felt he could help us win, so we taped him and spatted him (taping over his shoe) and he sealed the deal with his grit. We missed him in the first half.”
After Lucas Ruiz Diaz kicked a 38-yard field goal in the first quarter, Dwight Blakey made the big play the offense needed.
Early in the second quarter after South Dakota Mines (6-5, 4-5) missed a field goal, CMU quarterback Karst Hunter’s pass went over a defender’s outstretched hands and into Blakey’s, who raced 77 yards for a touchdown and 10-0 lead.
South Dakota Mines kicked a second-quarter field goal, then blocked a punt late in the third quarter that setup the Hardrockers’ tying touchdown, a 3-yard pass from Jayden Johannsen to Josh Leone with 1:29 to play.
Mesa’s defense came up with a big stop on the ’Rockers’ first drive of the fourth quarter, getting some help from a couple of penalties. The first was an illegal block on a 48-yard completion on first down, which moved the ball from the CMU 32 back to the South Dakota Mines 12.
The Hardrockers moved the ball to CMU’s 20 but a hold pushed the ball back to the 30, and two incomplete passes gave CMU possession with 7:31 to play.
Holmes had runs of 19 and 13 yards on the ensuing drive, and LJ McConnell caught an 18-yard pass from Hunter. A pass into the flat on third down was stopped for a 3-yard loss, forcing the Mavs to settle for a 25-yard field goal with 2:46 remaining.
The defense allowed only one completion for 6 yards on Mines’ final drive, getting a break on an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the defense held on fourth down. The dead ball foul was assessed after the change of possession, and a 29-yard completion to Dagan Rienks on third and 19 sealed the victory.
Hunter threw for 299 yards and Holmes finished with 66 yards rushing in the defensive battle. McConnell caught eight passes for 108 yards in what was likely his final game, with Blakey catching six passes for 96 yards and the touchdown in his finale.
If the Mavericks are left out of the playoffs and instead of practicing, turn in their gear on Monday, Jackson will still call the season a rousing success.
“I think my first comment to you when I got here was this was not a rebuild, but a renovation,” he said. “What we did when we started to renovate and tearing down walls to put in a new sink and a new bathroom, we found a lot of mold.
“We didn’t know what was underneath and how broken the program was. We started finding mold. We’ve rebuilt it from the inside out. We had a good shell but not many saw what was inside. It’s allowed us to start showing our house on the market and there’s no mold. We’ve got it where we want it to be to take the next step.”