Joan McDermott tried retirement.
It didn’t take.
On Tuesday, McDermott was appointed the interim athletic director at Colorado Mesa, which has been without a top athletic administrator since Kim Miller’s departure in January after only five months on the job.
“I didn’t like it,” McDermott said Tuesday of her retirement, which began last June when she retired as the AD at the University of San Francisco, her alma mater. “I love being on a campus with the student-athletes and coaches, and I figured out Division II in Colorado is where I belong.”
McDermott was on campus last Friday and will begin at CMU on March 27. She said she would have started sooner, but she had volunteered to be a site representative for the first two rounds of the NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament next week.
“I figured that’s good experience, but when I volunteered I had no idea that this would be coming up,” she said. “It happened so fast.”
And although this is an interim position, McDermott said she’s interested in throwing her hat in the ring once the university launches a search for a permanent athletic director.
“I still have a ton of energy and I realized I have a lot more to give,” McDermott said. “I love the daily grind, if that makes sense.”
She and her husband, Dan, have six grown children, and some still live in Colorado. Dan’s a Colorado native and is the former baseball coach at Regis University. He’s currently the head baseball coach at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where they still live. He’ll finish the season while Joan is in Grand Junction, and depending on the status of the search for a permanent AD, will figure out their next move this summer.
McDermott is well-known in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference as the former athletic director at MSU Denver from 1999-2015. She was the AD at Cal State East Bay, then became the senior executive and deputy AD at the University of San Francisco in 2016 and was appointed athletic director in 2019.
She’ll be taking over the largest athletic department in the RMAC with 26 NCAA sports, and said her job will be to keep the Mavericks on track through the spring semester until the new AD is on board.
“I’m not going to go in and blow it up, that’s for sure. I don’t think it needs to be blown up,” McDermott said. “It’s a good group, but I do think making sure there’s clarity in everyone’s roles, and everyone’s moving in the same direction and it’s an efficiently run department (is vital). Those are all good things to fix.
“I’m really good at problem-solving and figuring those things out. I love doing that, so it’ll be a fun challenge to take on and I’m going to want input from everyone.”
Two of the three assistant athletic directors hired by Miller left shortly after she did, and CMU President John Marshall took time to hire an assistant AD for operations and a compliance director before turning his attention to the interim AD position. Marshall has spent a couple of days a week in the athletic department since January to get a feel for what the department needs in a leader.
“I told Kris (Mort, CMU’s former co-athletic director) that I’ve always said Mesa is a sleeping giant, and honestly, Colorado Mesa is on its way,” McDermott said. “Very good programs, and hopefully I can help make everyone better.”
She knows how the RMAC works, so although her time in the conference was spent in downtown Denver, it’s like coming home. McDermott said she’s eager to help Bryan Rooks with the scholarship fundraising campaign as well as the day-to-day operations of the department.
“Hopefully it’s a good fit all the way around,” McDermott said. “At some point the university will have to do a search and we’ll go from there.”
She met several coaches and athletic staff members last week and said one of her first orders of business will be to get to know the entire staff — and she’s eager to start meeting the student-athletes.
“I’ll have to build that trust with them, no question,” she said of the staff. “It’ll take them a little while on that, but I’ll be a good role model, and I’ll be consistent and transparent. Honestly, I’m there to support them.”