Colorado Mesa moved quickly to fill the vacancy for a women’s lacrosse head coach, announcing Thursday the hiring of Shannon McHale.
The university announced it was parting ways with Shanta Loecker in early April after her abbreviated second season.
Interviews were conducted via Zoom, and McHale visited campus earlier this week.
McHale has been an assistant coach at NCAA Division II national power Florida Southern the past three years. The Mocs, who won the 2016 national championship the year before McHale joined the staff, were the national runners-up in 2017 and 2018 and were 6-3 when the 2020 season ended. They lost in the regional semifinals in 2019. Florida Southern had six All-America players during McHale’s time there.
“Shannon brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our women’s lacrosse program,” CMU Co-Athletic Director Kris Mort said in a release announcing the hire. “She is a proven winner at both the Division II and Division III levels and will be an asset for our student athletes to continue to grow on the field and in the classroom.”
CMU reached the playoffs for the first time in program history in 2019, losing to Regis in the Midwest Regional championship match.
Before coaching at Florida Southern, McHale was the head women’s coach at three NCAA Division III schools in New York: Ithaca College, St. John Fisher College and SUNY Potsdam.
St. John Fisher reached the NCAA tournament twice in her tenure, and she was the Empire 8 coach of the year once at St. John Fisher and once at Ithaca. She had a 98-70 record at St. John Fisher and an overall head coaching mark of 165-142 before going to Florida Southern.
A soccer player in College at SUNY Bridgeport, she coached both women’s lacrosse and soccer at Potsdam from 1994-2001. McHale was inducted into the SUNY Brockport Athletic Hall of Fame in 1998 after earning all-conference honors and was the conference player of the year in 1990.
“I am excited to begin building and continuing to move the program forward with the current and incoming players and all those who support the Maverick lacrosse program,” McHale said in the release.
“The vision of CMU, the outstanding academic majors, as well as the strength of athletic programs and the extraordinary campus facilities all make CMU feel like an exceptional fit!”