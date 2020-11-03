Normally, the Colorado Mesa soccer regular season is winding down this week, with teams preparing for the RMAC tournament.
Instead, the Mavericks on Monday announced the hiring of their new women’s soccer coach, who will make her college head coaching debut in March. Soccer was moved from fall to spring this school year by the RMAC because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Megan Remec, an assistant coach at Metro State University in Denver, will become the fifth coach in the 25-year history of CMU’s women’s program and takes over a young team, with only two seniors.
“We are excited about Megan becoming a Maverick,” Kris Mort, CMU co-athletic director, said in a release sent Monday morning. “Her knowledge of soccer and her familiarity with the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference will be huge assets to our program. We are confident that she can come in and continue the upward trend our women’s soccer program was on when Dani (Thurman) took over.”
Thurman resigned in September to attend dental hygiene school after one year as head coach, but stayed to run fall workouts. She signed 16 freshmen for this year’s team, including Fruita Monument standout Lila Dere, who led the state in scoring her junior year, and two of her prep teammates, Carli Dare and Violet Detwiler. Three more freshmen are coming off redshirt seasons. CMU went 8-7-2 last season.
Remec will take over in mid-November, giving her a little more than a week to get to know her players before students are sent home for Thanksgiving — and the remainder of the fall semester. CMU will go to remote learning after Thanksgiving to help keep COVID-19 numbers down on campus, then bring students back in January for the spring semester.
“I am excited and honored for this opportunity with the Colorado Mesa women’s soccer program,” Remec said in the release. “Having coached in the RMAC for five seasons, I’ve seen firsthand the great campus resources at CMU and the special support that comes from the Grand Junction community.”
Remec graduated from Purdue, where she played for the Boilermakers’ club team, then became a graduate assistant coach for the women’s varsity team as she pursued her master’s degree. Purdue won the Big Ten title in 2007 when she was on staff and qualified for the NCAA playoffs in 2007 and 2009.
She was also an assistant at Elmhurst College (Illinois), a Division III program, then joined the staff at Metro State in 2013. After three years, she became a club soccer coach and high school director of coaching for the Broomfield Soccer Club. In four years, her teams won four state championships, a Western Regional title and reached the U17 national championship, placing third.
Remec returned to Metro in 2019. During her five years there, the Roadrunners reached the NCAA playoffs twice, including reaching the regional final in 2013. She helped coach two All-Americans, 11 all-region players and the RMAC player and freshman of the year.
“I look forward to helping our student-athletes pursue all-around excellence and build a competitive, supportive culture,” Remec said. “I’m excited to get to work.”