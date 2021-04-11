Nikki (Green) Kneuer was in volleyball nirvana Thursday night.
One of the two new members of the Colorado Mesa Hall of Honor was in a suite at Brownson Arena, watching several players she coached against when they were in high school play for her alma mater and give one of her former coaches his 300th victory.
A bonus? Sticking around for a later match to watch one of her former players lead her school into the semifinals — against Kneuer’s Mavericks.
Kneuer and former women’s basketball standout Brittany (Fowler) Barney entered the CMU Hall of Honor during a unique spring homecoming weekend, postponed from the fall by the coronavirus pandemic. They were introduced after CMU’s baseball game Friday night and attended the traditional Victory Dinner and bonfire Saturday.
Kneuer played three years for Rusty Crick (2002-2004), and was on Dave Fleming’s first team at Mesa in 2005.
“The thing I’m most thankful for, as much as I loved Rusty, I was happy that I had the opportunity to be coached by Dave, just to have that connection,” she said. “If it was a new coach, I’d be like, ‘Yeah, I played here years ago.’ I go to games (when the Mavericks are in the Denver area) and talk to him before and after every game and ask him for a hoodie every year.”
She packed those hoodies — and a couple of throwback Mesa State shirts — for the weekend. Kneuer was the head volleyball coach at Dakota Ridge High School, but with two children active in sports, she resigned to spend more time with them, and now coaches her daughter’s youth basketball and volleyball teams.
Kneuer was an honorable mention All-American in 2004, a three-time All-RMAC player and leads the program in kills during the rally scoring era (2001-present) with 1,668. She’s No. 6 in digs (1,081) and ranks second and third in single-season kills with 558 in 2004 and 431 in 2003, behind Stacey Vogel’s 581 in 2006.
She laughed that now she’d be too short to play outside hitter for the Mavericks, although at 5-foot-9 she’s taller than Maddi Foutz (5-5), who Kneuer remembers being on the team bus as a toddler when her mother, Terene, was a Mesa assistant coach.
“Now she’s the player of the year,” Kneuer said.
Barney was an RMAC West Division player of the year, a four-time All-RMAC selection and an all-region player during her career at Mesa (2004-2008).
She’s second on the all-time scoring list with 1,594, and is also second in career steals (201) and 3-point field goal percentage (39.2).
She played on only one team with a winning record, her junior year, but still was one of the top players in the conference her entire career.
“Honestly, when I reflect back on my time at Mesa, it’s the best. The best,” Barney said. “I would say our record doesn’t really reflect that, but just the teammates, the camaraderie, the community. I felt like I was surrounded by great people. It doesn’t always work out that your record reflects that, but I look back at my time at Mesa and I’m just grateful and thankful. I feel like I was surrounded at that time by some great people.”
Her first two years she was teamed with Brittany Rowley Simpson, and “The Brits,” as they were known, combined to make 204 3-pointers and score 1,270 points from the shooting guard spots.
Barney led the Mavericks to the RMAC Tournament her junior and senior seasons and averaged 14.5 points a game for her career. As a junior, she made a career-high 70 3-pointers and averaged 18 points a game.
Both inductees were impressed by the campus and athletic department growth. Fleming took Kneuer on a tour of the Maverick Center, and when they got to the weight room, she had a hard time realizing it was once the swimming pool.
“The number of athletes has more than doubled in size,” Barney said. “The campus in general is amazing, the athletic facilities are amazing. I’m so proud that I can look back and say I was part of maybe those building blocks to where they are today.”