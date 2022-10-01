There was a time when Lucas Ruiz Diaz did not want a football game to come down to the kicker.
“I make it, I’m the hero; I miss it, the whole game is on me,” he said, the lament of many a kicker.
Even now, the veteran Colorado Mesa kicker would prefer an insurmountable lead late in the game, but if the Mavericks send him out with the game on the line, he relishes the chance.
Want to ice him with a timeout? Go for it.
Ruiz Diaz, a 25-year-old, sixth-year senior, isn’t going to be bothered by a team taking a timeout to make him think about a winning kick. He’s overcome a broken bone in his back in high school, which put him in a brace for months, cost him a college roster spot and had him decide to take a year off from school.
The biggest obstacle he has faced, though, is something he refuses to see as an obstacle.
Ruiz Diaz is blind in his left eye.
Born with a congenital cataract in his left eye, he’s had six operations to try to restore some vision. During one of those surgeries, his retina became detached and hasn’t been able to be reattached.
“Full-time, I only see out of my right eye, but if I cover it up, I can see colors and stuff (out of the left eye),” he said. “It hasn’t really made any difference. It’s been like this since I was a baby and I’ve kind of adapted and grown up with one eye.
”There were a lot of doctors that told me I wasn’t going to be able to have the same motor skills as someone with two eyes and have the same hand-eye coordination as somebody who plays sports, but my parents never used that as an excuse. They always put me in sports; I did almost every sport as a kid. They really pushed me to never back down, don’t give up, and I have adapted that mentality as well. I’m not going to let anything stop me.
“I drive, I play golf. Golf is the hardest one, I think, because when I rotate (on his backswing) it’s kind of like the ball disappears. But I play golf, decent at it, I kick, I can catch. I do everything everybody else does.”
When Ruiz Diaz was younger, it bothered him if anyone asked about his eye, but now says it’s part of who he is. He takes precautions to protect his eyes, wearing sunglasses outdoors, safety glasses if he’s doing any kind of construction work, and when he was in middle and high school, he wore a visor on his facemask to prevent being poked in either eye.
He was about 6 years old when he became cognizant of his blindness.
“I do remember going in for what was my final surgery, I think it was to correct some of the muscles around my eye so it wouldn’t just be kind of going everywhere,” Ruiz Diaz said. “I remember being at the hospital and then having eye patches and stuff afterwards to protect it.
“My mom didn’t want me to play football because she was nervous about people poking me in the eyes through my helmet, and I compromised with her. I said, ‘OK, can I wear a visor?’ and she finally agreed.”
He doesn’t wear a visor now since he’s strictly a PAT and field-goal kicker — punter Ben Sargent handles kickoff duties. Ruiz Diaz has made only three tackles in his career, all in 2018, his redshirt freshman season, when he was kicking off.
Some friends convinced Ruiz Diaz to play football when they were in middle school, and he played several different positions before finding his calling.
“My team needed a kicker and I was like, well, I play soccer, so I’ll give it a shot,” he said. “I ended up picking it up pretty easily and I just stuck with it. I said, I think I could have a future in this, I want to have a future in this.”
He studied college and NFL kickers on television and attended kicking camps as he got older. His senior season at Montrose, 2015, he was getting attention from college coaches, and was set to go to CSU-Pueblo.
His final recruiting visit to Pueblo was a tryout, but pain in his lower back prevented him from kicking well. He had fractured the L5 pars interarticularis, a small length of bone that joins one vertebra to the one below it. He didn’t want anyone to know he was injured, but the tryout made him realize he needed time to heal.
“They were like, yeah, we’re not gonna bring you here any more,” Ruiz Diaz said. “I asked if I could get a medical redshirt and they said no, they wanted me to kick right away, so I just decided to take a gap year after that. Just heal up and grow up. I was a little immature at the time and I don’t know that I would have been successful there anyway with my attitude at the time. I just needed to grow up.”
He wore a brace for about five months and had physical therapy, giving his back time to heal without surgery, and worked for a plumbing company. Although earning money was nice, he yearned to play again, so he contacted former CMU coach Russ Martin, even though he had turned down an offer to sign with the Mavericks the year before.
He earned a spot as a walk-on in 2017, learning more about kicking from All-American Ryan Sheehan, then took over in 2018. Ruiz Diaz has made 38 of 52 field goals, with a long of 51 yards, and been successful on 141 of 147 point-after kicks in his career entering tonight’s home game against Western Colorado.
With a redshirt year and the bonus COVID season, Ruiz Diaz just keeps on kicking. He’ll graduate in December with a degree in business management, and wants to explore options to kick professionally, perhaps overseas, before he plunges into adulthood.
He chuckles to himself when teams take a timeout to ice him, knowing he’s put in the work to make it no matter how long he has to wait. And the once 18-year-old who didn’t want the game on his right foot is now a 25-year-old who’s eager for that shot.
“In the past, I would have like tunnel-vision. Every time I went out there to kick, I would just be so nervous, I’d be shaking and there were times I would be praying that they don’t send me out there to kick,” Ruiz Diaz said. “Now I’m like, ‘Man, send me out wherever and I’ll make it.’ ’’