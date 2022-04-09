It took less than one minute for the Colorado Mesa women’s lacrosse team to get on the scoreboard Friday, with Melanie Evans scoring at the 14:10 mark.
The Mavericks scored 18 consecutive goals in a 21-1 rout of CSU-Pueblo at Community Hospital Unity Field, the third straight victory for CMU (7-4, 5-1 RMAC).
Regan Wentz scored just more than one minute later, and five minutes into the game, the Mavericks were up 5-0. It was 10-0 at the end of the first quarter and 15-0 at halftime.
The ThunderWolves (1-8, 1-4) scored their only goal of the game early in the fourth quarter and the Mavericks added three more after that.
Fifteen Mavericks scored, with Ashton Whittle putting up three goals and Regan Wentz, Carolina Ohngemach, Emme Rezoski and Kiley Davis scoring two apiece.
The Mavericks took 30 more shots than CSU-Pueblo, 39-9, and put 29 of those on goal. The ThunderWolves didn’t have more than three shots in any quarter.
Shannon Murphy played most of the first half, making three saves for the victory.
Baseball
Haydn McGeary hit a pair of home runs and Gage Edwards quelled Metro State's ninth-inning rally for a 9-8 victory Friday night in Denver.
The Roadrunners had runners at first and second with former Maverick Tanner Garner at the plate with two out. Edwards got Garner to pop out to Harrison Rodgers behind first base on a full count in the first game of a crucial four-game RMAC series.
McGeary pulled No. 7 CMU (23-6, 10-3 RMAC) within 4-3 in the fifth inning with a two-run home run to left field, and in the sixth he launched a no-doubt home run to straightaway center, his 16th of the season.
Garner, who transferred to Metro after earning all-conference honors for the Mavericks, never moved from his spot in center, turning only to watch the ball easily clear the fence and a stand of trees beyond the field.
That made it 7-4, scoring Harrison Rodgers, who had doubled in a pair of runs ahead of McGeary.
The Mavs' junior designated hitter earlier this week was placed on the midseason watch list for the Golden Spikes Award, which goes to the top amateur baseball player in the nation, went 2 for 3 and drove in four runs.
After Metro (21-14, 10-7) tied it in the seventh, a leadoff single by Chase Hamilton in the eighth, followed by Johnny Carr's sacrifice bunt and a double by Rodgers gave CMU an 8-7 lead. Caleb Farmer was hit by a pitch and the Roadrunners elected to walk McGeary, loading the bases for Jordan Stubbings.
Stubbings grounded to third, but the throw to the plate was low, allowing Rodgers to score and put the Mavericks up two, 9-7.
Garner, who went 3 for 5, doubled off the glove of Conrad Villafuerte just in front of the fence in left, with one out in the bottom of the eighth, and scored on a two-out base hit to cut the Mavs' lead to 9-8.
Edwards came on for Dave Henderson and got the Mavs out of the inning, then allowed a swinging bunt single that took a hop on the artificial turf away from catcher Spencer Bramwell in front of the plate and a two-out single to right before retiring Garner.
Henderson (3-1) got the win in relief of Kannon Handy, throwing 2 2/3 innings and allowing two runs on four hits. He struck out four. Handy scuffled through five innings, striking out five but walking six. He gave up six runs on five hits. Edwards recorded his second save of the season with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Rodgers, who moved into the leadoff spot in the lineup last week, went 3 for 4 with a walk, drove in three runs and scored four.
Tennis
Julianna Campos won her No. 5 singles match 6-4, 6-2 over Kayla Myburgh but was the only CMU player to win a complete match in a 5-2 loss to Metro State at the Elliott Tennis Center.
Makenna Livingston received a victory at No. 1 singles when Metro’s Ava Neuburger-Higby was forced to retire after only one point.
Campos and Paige Furin won their No. 3 doubles match 6-2.
Macy Richards pushed Marie Cool at No. 4 singles before losing 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).
The men’s team lost 7-0 to the Roadrunners, dropping a pair of third-set tiebreakers in singles.
Christian Albrechtsen lost 6-4, 6-7 (10-8), 10-7 to Carlos Pinedo at No. 2, and Tyler Landen lost 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 to Andy Caruana at No. 5 singles.