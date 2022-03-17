Athletic scholarship funding at Colorado Mesa University just went to the top of the list.
Wednesday afternoon, the day after the eighth of eight winter sports teams wrapped up competition in the national playoffs, CMU President John Marshall announced a major fundraising initiative to fully fund athletic scholarships by the university’s 100th birthday in three years.
“Resources are tough, competition is stiff and our expectations are high,” Marshall said. “What that means is, we’re embarking today on an effort over the next three years to fully fund CMU athletic scholarships. This is a really exciting moment for us. As time goes back 30-some years to our entry into the NCAA, we’ve been building this over time. Today, we’re excited to announce what we think is going to be a pretty remarkable three years.”
To raise an additional $1.3 million in three years, Marshall also announced that Bryan Rooks, CMU’s athletic director, will move from that post to CMU’s senior director of athletic giving, and that a national search will begin for a new athletic director.
Saying “There’s only so much Bryan to go around,” Marshall said the fundraising effort will be attractive to candidates for CMU’s next athletic director. “We have every belief that will go over well, for two reasons. One, we have an outstanding culture here that Bryan and the coaches have helped build, and two, because we’re making this kind of commitment,” he said.
Rooks has been CMU’s athletic director since 2017, when he and Kris Mort were hired as co-directors to replace Tom Spicer. Mort left the athletic department at the end of last school year to work as a recruiter with the admissions department, with Rooks taking over as the sole AD.
A former basketball player at Mesa, Rooks, who grew up in Grand Junction and graduated from Central High School, was an associate athletic director before being promoted.
He said his decision to take on the fundraising role was simple:
“The reason you do this is for the 750 student-athletes, 26 varsity programs,” he said.
The athletic department sets high academic standards on top of competing for conference and national championships, Rooks said, and the ability to fully fund every program at the NCAA Division II maximum is key to achieving both. CMU has had several athletes win individual national titles, most recently in swimming and diving last week, but is still seeking its first team NCAA title.
“We put these student-athletes and coaches on an elevator. A lot of schools put them on a teeter-totter, trying to win national championships, and if you can do classroom stuff, that’s good,” Rooks said.
“We want 3.5 GPAs in the classroom and we want national championships. How do you accomplish that? You accomplish that by giving back to the student-athletes with some scholarship dollars to attract the good ones to come to this institution.”
The athletic department already raises about $1.3 million every year to augment funding from CMU, which contributes 54% of the scholarship budget, so that number needs to double in the next three years to establish a solid endowment.
Rooks will be working with the CMU Foundation and the Alumni Association to reach not only corporate and private donors, but Mesa’s athletic alumni.
“The pitch (to former athletes) is simple: You got a scholarship when you were here, right? Maybe it wasn’t a lot, but somebody paid that dollar figure and we need more people to pay the dollar figure to the new generation,” he said.
Once Rooks gets to that $1.3 million threshold, the work won’t end, he said — there will still be a need to raise scholarship money, hopefully eliminating the need for coaches and athletic administrators to raise that annual $1.3 million.
“We don’t have a program that’s fully funded without fundraising dollars on the table,” Rooks said. “We don’t have one student-athlete that’s at a 1.0 equivalency.”
Marshall reiterated that this is not a precursor to CMU considering a move to Division I, and that will be emphasized in the search for a new athletic director.
“I’ll be really explicit. We’re not going Division I,” Marshall said. “We want to be an elite Division II university. We share that vision and we want to find somebody who can fold into that and share that vision. It’ll take us a little bit of time, but we’ll find somebody that will fit our culture, fits our coaches, fits our town.”