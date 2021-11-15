Once Colorado Mesa lost in double overtime to CSU-Pueblo in early October, the Mavericks knew they had to win out to reach the NCAA Division II football playoffs.
The 23-9 loss to Western Colorado one week after upending then-No. 3 Colorado School of Mines meant teams ranked higher in the region than the Mavericks needed to stumble down the stretch.
That didn’t happen — every team in Super Region Four that needed to win Saturday won, and CMU was the odd team out Sunday when the NCAA revealed the 28-team playoff field.
Colorado Mines (10-1) received the No. 1 seed and the first-round bye in Super Region Four, with Angelo State (9-2) seeded second and hosting Minnesota-Duluth (9-2). The Mountaineers (10-1), which tied Mines for the RMAC title, received the No. 3 seed and will play a former RMAC opponent, Nebraska-Kearney (9-2), which was shifted from Super Region Three as part of the NCAA’s bracket adjustment policy adopted in 2019.
That allows the football committee to move teams from one region to another for a more favorable travel matchup. Central Washington (8-2) moved from Super Region Four to Super Region Three — the team’s location in Ellensburg, Washington, means the Wildcats would have to fly to any venue, and Kearney is close enough to travel to Gunnison by bus. Central Washington plays at Northwest Missouri State (9-1).
The No. 4 seed in Super Region Four went to Augustana (9-2), with Bemidji State (9-2) traveling from Minnesota to South Dakota for that first-round game.
The two losses hurt the Mavs’ chances, as did their lack of playing an 11th game, which could have helped had CMU been able to schedule an in-region opponent and come away with a victory.
The only nonconference game CMU played was a 40-3 rout of William Jewell (Missouri) in the season opener — the Cardinals went 0-11, damaging the Mavs’ strength of schedule, as did the RMAC’s overall strength after the top three of Mines, Western and CMU — four teams were below .500, including 0-11 Fort Lewis and 1-10 Adams State, and three others finished 6-5.
Volleyball
The Mavericks (20-5) earned the No. 3 seed and host Colorado Christian (11-15) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the RMAC Tournament quarterfinals at Brownson Arena.
In other first-round matches, New Mexico Highlands is at top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Metro State, CSU-Pueblo is at Regis and Western Colorado plays at Colorado School of Mines.
If CMU wins Tuesday, the Mavs play the winner of the Western Colorado-Mines match on Friday at the highest remaining seed. The championship match, with the winner receiving an automatic bid to the South Central Regional, is Saturday.
The Mavericks are sixth in the most recent South Central Region rankings, with eight teams reaching the playoffs, including the RMAC and Lone Star tournament champions.
Soccer
Saturday night’s 3-1 victory over CSU-Pueblo in the RMAC Tournament championship assured the CMU men’s team a spot in the Super Region Four playoffs. The rest of the field will be announced at 4:30 this afternoon at ncaa.com.
The Mavericks (16-3-1) were No. 7 in the regional rankings last week.
The women’s team is on the bubble after losing in the RMAC semifinals last week.
The Mavs (14-4) were No. 6 in the South Central Region, again, with the RMAC and Lone Star champions receiving automatic bids, along with four at-large teams. Women’s regional bids will be announced at 4 p.m. today on ncaa.com.
Wrestling
Both CMU’s men’s and women’s teams cruised to victories over Dixie State on Sunday at Brownson.
The Mavericks won every bout that was contested against the Trailblazers, who field club programs. The CMU men’s team didn’t enter a wrestler at 157 or 174 pounds, giving Dixie State its only points of the dual.
Erik Contreras won his 141-pound match with a first-period pin, and Jason Bynarowicz pinned his opponent at 184 pounds in 6:40, followed by a technical fall by 197-pounder Kash Anderson.
On the women’s side, the Mavericks won every bout by technical fall or pin. Dixie’s only point came at 123 pounds when Arianna Juarez scored against Lillian Broadrick, who claimed a 16-6 technical fall.
Kaylie Catalano needed only 36 seconds to win by pin at 101 pounds, and Kaylee Haynes remained undefeated at 143 pounds, winning a 12-0 technical fall.