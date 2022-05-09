Led by a 1-2 finish in the men’s omnium standings by Sindre Brein and Lance Abshire on Sunday, Colorado Mesa’s cycling team claimed the team omnium title in the USA Cycling Collegiate Road Nationals and clinched its second straight overall national championship.
“We won an individual championship in every single discipline this year,” said Patric Rostel, the cycling program’s manager of operations. “We won in track, mountain bike, cyclocross, BMX and road. Not just the team events, but we have one athlete who won a national title in each event. I don’t think a lot of teams have achieved that before.”
The Mavericks entered the road nationals in Augusta, Georgia, with a 33-point lead on Marian University (Indiana), and finished the long week of racing with 448 points in the road championships to Marian’s 424, locking up the title.
The women’s team got a runner-up finish in Sunday’s 70-minute criterium from Olivia Cummings, who had an outstanding week of racing. Romina Hinojosa was fourth, Katie Clouse eighth and Lauren Lackman 22nd.
Cummings was also second in the road race to Megan Jastrab of Milligan University (Tennessee), who won a bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for Team USA in the Team Pursuit. Jastrab, who won the road omnium title, is also a three-time world champion.
“Olivia is two or three years younger (than Jastrab),” Rostel said. “She’s a very talented freshman.”
Cummings was second in the omnium standings, with Hinojosa fifth and Clouse sixth.
Brein was second in Sunday’s 80-minute criterium, Abhshire fifth, Luke Elphingstone 19th and Torbjorn Roed 23rd. Roed claimed the national championship in Saturday’s road race, with Abshire second.
“Going into the last day, we were two points behind Marian (in the road omnium standings) and the girls did really well,” Rostel said. “The girls did really well, they rode well together and made it hard and executed. We had three in the top 10. Marian got a little unlucky, only had two in the top 15 and there might have been a crash that took some of them out of contention.
“That gave us a big enough lead for the guys race, and they rode like they rode all season. They were dominant, made the race hard and were as forceful on the entire field as they could. Sindre lost to a really good sprinter (Ama Nsek of Milligan).”
It’s the second straight varsity national title for the Mavericks, but this one included all five disciplines after the final two races of the 2019-20 season were wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our athletes work year-round to be here. They don’t get a break,” Rostel said.
“We’re happy, but we’re really tired.”
Women’s Lacrosse
Third-ranked Regis won its third straight RMAC Tournament championship Sunday, 15-8 over Colorado Mesa.
Melanie Evans and Taylor Jakeman scored two goals each, with Ali Bryant adding one goal and two assists.
Jakeman put the Mavericks on the board first, just more than two minutes into the game, but led by tournament MVP Kyleigh Peoples, the Rangers scored seven straight goals and led 10-2 at halftime. Peoples finished with six goals for the Rangers (17-0).
Evans and Bryant scored back-to-back goals late in the third quarter and the Mavericks (12-6) had four more in the fourth.
Regis out-shot CMU 38-18 and won 15 draw controls to Mesa’s 11. Lula Mitchell made seven saves in the first half and Adelaine Charlsen had six in the second half.
Colorado Mesa, ranked sixth in the Midwest Region, is unlikely to receive an at-large bid to the four-team playoffs.
Bryant, Jakeman, Ashton Whittle and Kiley Davis made the all-tournament team.
Track & Field
The women’s 4x100-meter relay team ran a national provisional qualifying time Sunday in Colorado Mesa’s Maverick Top Gun Last Chance meet at Bus Bergman Sports Complex.
The team of Kierra Arceneaux, Serenity Burnett-Petty, Shaya Chenoweth and Sierra Arceneaux combined for a time of 45.85, the third-fastest in program history, to move into contention for a spot in the national championships.
Justin Thompson broke his school record in the triple jump, with a best effort of 24 feet, 7 inches, moving into a tie for 12th in the nation.
Kiana Jackson recorded a wind-aided triple jump of 40-11, which is tied for ninth in the nation and should get her a spot at nationals. The jump was better than her school record of 40-7, but because it was wind-aided, will not go into the record books.
Also turning in provisional qualifying performances were Spencer Purnell in the men’s triple jump (48-11) and Josie Coffey in the women’s high jump (5-8¾).