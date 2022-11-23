It’s still a four-team classic, with a twist.
Only one men’s game will be played at Brownson Arena on Friday and Saturday in the Holiday Inn Airport Thanksgiving Classic. The second game will be played 126 miles down the road in Gunnison, a joint agreement between CMU coach Mike DeGeorge and Western Colorado’s Bradd Schafer.
“They’re on this trip with us (to Texas) so the deal I made with him was, we used to go to his place and they’d come to ours this coming weekend,” DeGeorge said after the Mavs’ game Saturday. “The deal we made was if we made it into a classic, where they would get their own home games that weekend, then we’re getting two more Lone Star teams this weekend.”
By giving up its home tournament to travel to Texas last weekend, Western Colorado lost home games, and the gate revenue that brings. This way, the Mountaineers get those home games back, and next season, Texas A&M-Kingsville and Texas A&M International make the return trip to the Western Slope.
Playing teams from the Lone Star Conference is crucial when the NCAA considers bids for the South Central Regional playoffs — the RMAC and Lone Star make up the region. One of the first criteria the regional rating committee looks at is in-region competition, and by adding Kingsville and International to the schedule, the Mavs will play all but two games this season in region.
Those two games are this week, with one NAIA school and one NCAA Division II team from the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
It’s never been easy to secure teams for the Thanksgiving tournament, primarily because of travel costs. CMU offers a guarantee to the visiting teams, helping with hotel expenses through its partnership with the Holiday Inn Airport.
The Mavericks flew to Texas last week, a big hit to the budget, but by sharing the classic with Western, which is calling its half The Inn at Tomichi Inn Thanksgiving Classic, the schools are splitting the costs associated with the tournament.
“This was an expensive trip and we save some money doing that with (Western). We’re splitting the guarantee, the officials, everything for third-party games, so that helped,” DeGeorge said.
Even sharing the classic has its issues. Schools in the Denver area have done shared tournaments — Metro State and Regis have co-hosted the Premier Classic volleyball tournament for years, but that’s a 4-mile trip between gyms. It’s approximately a 3-hour drive from Grand Junction to Gunnison.
“We’re just trying it out. It honestly didn’t work out very well; it’s very difficult to get teams to come and travel between the two schools,” DeGeorge said. “I don’t know that we’ll do it again, but that’s what we’re doing this year.”
Another twist is that the men’s team will play the second game of the three-game schedule each day, between the two women’s games, tipping off at 3 p.m. each day, with the CMU women wrapping up the day at 5 p.m.
First up for the Mavs (3-1) is Northern New Mexico (3-5), an NAIA school that has a brutal schedule this week. The Eagles are scheduled to play four games in five days, two in southeastern New Mexico on Tuesday and today before traveling to western Colorado.
On Saturday, CMU plays Simon Fraser (3-1), which is making the trip from Burnaby, British Columbia for the second year in a row. The Red Leafs have won three straight, all by 18 or more points, and averaged more than 93 points in each of those games.
“They’ve gotten off to a solid start. They’re young, it’s a whole new group,” DeGeorge said. “I haven’t watched them, but they’ll be talented.”
Like the Mavericks, the Leafs are sophomore-laden, although they do have three juniors and one senior, Jahmal Wright, a 6-foot-5 guard averaging 12.8 points a game. He transferred from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore last year, but scored only two points against CMU in the classic. Immanuel Oludele, a 6-6 freshman forward, leads Simon Fraser at 14.5 points a game, with Georges Lefebvre, a 6-8 sophomore forward who transferred from Vermont, adding 14 points and 7.3 rebounds.
“Northern New Mexico, I don’t know a lot about them but I know they were beating Adams (an 82-77 win on Saturday),” DeGeorge said. “It’ll be a big challenge for us, our last tune-up before RMAC play the following weekend.”
Northern New Mexico has played two other RMAC teams, losing twice to Fort Lewis and once to New Mexico Highlands.
The Eagles have three players who average double figures, led by Conner Kelley, a 6-7 junior forward, who scores 15.6 points a game, and Keane “Jamal” Harris, a 6-2 senior guard, who averages 12.7 points.
DeGeorge is looking for the Mavericks to get more settled on both ends of the floor, including better free-throw shooting (69%, 65-94) and taking care of the ball better (18 turnovers a game).
Blaise Threatt leads CMU in scoring at 17.5 points a game, just ahead of Trevor Baskin’s 17.3. The competition CMU faced the first two weeks, like last season, should prepare them for the rugged RMAC schedule.
“It’ll be a bounce-back week, a growth opportunity,” DeGeorge said. “Not having a great day (against Texas A&M International), we’ll see if this will make us better for next weekend.”