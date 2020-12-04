Through all the starts and stops, the what-ifs about the status of the season, injuries and illnesses, it won’t take much to get the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team excited to play tonight, even in an empty Brownson Arena.
“I’m super excited,” sophomore center Ethan Menzies said Tuesday ahead of the season opener against Colorado Christian. CMU faces Metro State on Saturday. “We’ve been playing each other for oh, man, a long time. I’m looking forward to playing against somebody. If it gets canceled, it gets canceled, but I’ve been ready.”
Junior Jeret Schmelling is the unquestioned energy guy for the Mavericks, who are coming off winning the RMAC Tournament championship last season before the NCAA playoffs were canceled.
“No matter what’s going on, since the beginning of the season I’ve been just as excited as I’ve ever been,” he said.
Because practices have been halted a couple of times, once by CMU’s administration the beginning of November, when all sports took a break, and another when some players tested positive for the coronavirus, coach Mike DeGeorge has adapted practices to all the restarts.
“We were on a timeline to get to this point uninterrupted and that interruption with so many young guys and missing a lot of guys, we’ve stayed very basic through our principles and have just taught them how to play in our system rather than adding a lot of plays and complexities,” he said.
With eight freshmen and four redshirt freshmen, there’s been a lot of teaching going on.
“This is my my third year going through learning how to do this, do that,” Schmelling said. “Being able to help the young guys learn all that stuff has helped me get better as well. The start and stop, it slowed everything down and made our base fundamentals better than they might have been in the past when we’re trying to move on and implement the offense and other stuff like that.”
The first weekend of December is a late start, but the Mavericks did get a scrimmage in last week against Western Colorado, with both teams missing some players, but at least it was a different opponent.
“It’s nothing we’ve ever been through having the break in the middle of the season having a significant group come down with the virus,” DeGeorge said. “We’ve been worried about their health coming back and then having to wear masks those first couple of weeks, we’ve never been through it. We’ve listened to them, how they’re doing physically and following the protocols and all the health guidelines that are out there. It was a rough start back the first few days.”
With players recovering from the virus, there have been different groups practicing, so DeGeorge is getting a look at several combinations on the floor. He’s looking at an 11-man rotation and how deep he goes into that rotation will depend on matchups and performance, especially with the young players.
“Georgie (Dancer) and Ethan (Menzies) have separated themselves from the pack right now in terms of their consistency at both ends, and our two point guards, Christopher Speller and Blaise Threatt (both freshmen) are going to be able to play together some, and they had great games this past weekend. They create some stability.
“It depends on matchups and how things are going in that particular game. We’ll see each game what fits and there will be games we play all 11 of those guys in the rotation. Sometimes freshmen struggle a little bit on the road, so that will be a factor, and everybody’s got their own personalities and different things they respond to. Knowing that, in my 23rd year as a head coach and knowing you have a lot of young guys out there, you have to be flexible and be able to tell who’s dialed in that night and who’s not.”
Menzies, a 6-foot-7 forward, has been dialed in since the end of last season. He’s worked to develop his perimeter game, both shooting and driving, and his defense. Ethan Richardson, a 6-10 senior center, at first opted out, then decided to play when the NCAA granted all players another year of eligibility, has been ill, and senior Jared Small has been battling injuries during the preseason.
“Guys like Jeret who have paid their dues and competed like crazy for three years and providing leadership, we know what we’re going to get from him every time we’re able to put him out there,” DeGeorge said. “If we can get Ethan Richardson cleared and Jared Small can get healthy, we’ll add those guys to the mix and we feel we have a team that compete at the highest level.”