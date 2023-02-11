Friday night was billed as “Rock the Lock” at Colorado School of Mines' Lockridge Arena in Golden.
The No. 19 Colorado Mesa men's basketball team made sure the near-capacity crowd never got rocking in an 87-66 victory over the No. 13 Orediggers.
“They had a great atmosphere and the biggest crowd they've had since I've been here,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “Every time they made a push and the crowd got into the game, we had an immediate answer. It seems like we made a 3 on every key moment in that second half. Every time they got a big bucket, we countered it, so guys are stepping up with confidence.”
The first half was tight, though.
“I really felt like we played really good basketball in that first half and when you're looking at the stats, it's just hard to believe we were't up by more than eight points,” DeGeorge said. “I get kind of nervous in those kinds of games when I feel like we should have a bigger margin based on the way that first half went.”
The Mavericks took care of that early in the second half. Up 35-27 at the break, Reece Johnson opened the final 20 minutes with a 3-pointer — the Mavericks lit it up from deep, hitting 14 — and less than two minutes into the half, the eight-point lead had been doubled after Mac Riniker wrapped layups around a 3-pointer by Isaac Jessup.
The Orediggers called timeout, but two minutes after that, CMU's lead was 19 after a three-point play by Blaise Threatt, who led all scorers with 24 points.
Elijah Knudsen hit one of his four 3-pointers to give CMU (19-4, 14-3 RMAC) a 24-point lead with 12 minutes to play, 59-35. Knudsen scored 12 points in only seven minutes of playing time, Owen Koonce had 11 points and Christopher Speller 10 — Mesa's bench outscored Mines' reserves 36-15.
“We were trying to play 'Pher (Speller) as the backup point guard and use Elijah as a shooting guard and Elijah just wasn't getting any shots, so making that shift moving 'Pher off the ball and using Elijah on ball has helped that group, give them a little spark offensively. It's been good for both of them.
“And then 'Pher is such an elite defender. At the end we put him on (Adam) Thistlewood, he was playing the 4 and guarding in there and doing the job. That's really made a big difference.
“Mick McCurry has had a good two games offensively and making an additional contribution and then obviously Owen got hot in that first half and that was key.”
The teams traded baskets for several possessions in the second half but CMU went on an 11-0 run to push the lead to 80-55 after Mines (20-4, 14-4) pulled within 14, 69-55, on a 3-pointer by Brendan Sullivan with 6:19 to play.
Mesa avenged its first conference loss of the season, a 12-point setback to the Orediggers at Brownson Arena. This evening the Mavericks play at Metro State, which also beat them in the opening weekend of RMAC play.
“It was a disappointing effort the first time so I know the guys will be excited, ready to have a better showing than the first time,” DeGeorge said. “But Metro is playing at a high level, they won by 25 tonight over Westminster, and they're right in the dogfight to get into the tournament. It's a huge game for them and we'll have to be at our best, which will be a big challenge emotionally to rebound from this and be ready to go.”
By shooting 55% from the field and 61% from the 3-point line, the offense was in a good flow, stemming from good defense. The Orediggers shot 43% from the field and 35% from the 3-point line. The Mavericks had 11 steals and scored 18 points off turnovers.
“We were just really solid and Sullivan had a big first half and then (Kai) Barr and Thistlewood made major contributions in the second half, but they really tried to pound it in the post to start that second half,” DeGeorge said. “I thought we did a really good job with ball pressure to make it hard to get it in there and led to turnovers. We were doubling the post early and that disrupted them and then later the guys were able to play one-on-one in there and held their own Again, just a dialed-in, quality effort.”
The victory moved CMU into third place in the RMAC, one game behind Fort Lewis (21-2, 15-2) — the Mavericks have the tiebreaker on the Skyhawks — and two back in the loss column to Black Hills State (21-1, 15-1). The Yellow Jackets' only loss is to the Mavericks.
“Three of the last four Fridays we've been on the road against a team ranked in the top 15 and we've had sizable leads on all of them to secure a road win,” DeGeorge said. “It's just been a great stretch for us. We're really excited about this next month of basketball.”