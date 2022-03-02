It's not personal, it's basketball.
But this one was a little personal.
The Colorado Mesa men's basketball team didn't like seeing Metro State's players take a victory lap at Brownson Arena earlier this season.
“I felt some type of way about how they celebrated the last game, I'm not gonna lie,” Jared Small said of how the Roadrunners sprinted around the court and jeered in front of the Mavs' bench after Tyrei Randall's half-court 3-pointer at the horn gave Metro an 85-84 overtime victory. “I had a little extra motivation for this one.”
And when a video popped up on social media this week, that got the Mavericks just a little more fired up for Tuesday night's RMAC quarterfinal game against the Roadrunners.
“We got a video last night in our group chat as a team and (Randall) on their team took a video talking about, ‘oh, this is my house (on Snapchat), I own Mesa,’ ” Blaise Threatt said. “I did not take that lightly.”
Randall finished with five points in the Mavericks' 77-65 victory, with Small and Threatt part of a balanced attack that has them getting on a bus for Spearfish, South Dakota, this afternoon, where they'll play Regis on Friday in the conference semifinals.
And even though CMU (24-8) was up double digits in the final minute, the Mavs' other senior leader, Georgie Dancer, wouldn't let the celebration start early.
“When there was about 50 seconds left, it definitely did cross my mind that this game isn't over. They had less time and were down seven,” Small said. “We were feeling good and kind of smiling and Georgie was like, ‘Hey guys, it's not over’ and we refocused. That was the main thing, we just make sure to put them away.”
With four players reaching double figures, the Mavericks were at their best in transition, outscoring Metro 15-4 on the break, forcing 14 turnovers and scoring 23 points.
“We're one of the best transition teams in the country. We're a little conservative overall, we're a backline defensive team, we're not trying to create turnovers, we're trying to protect the paint,” DeGeorge said. “We've just got to go when we get stops. We're getting better and better at it but we're really good in transition so we've got to take advantage of it.”
Mesa trailed 32-30 at halftime after Threatt grabbed an offensive rebound and hit a short jumper just before the horn. The halftime talk was reiterating the scouting report, which the Mavs tried to follow in the first half, but Metro executed well against the defense.
“That was our game plan, I don't want (Ra'Shawn Langston) to go right, and he went right on us the whole night, but he's good,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “He can score at all three levels just has a great first step. One of those guards always seems to go off, but still, he had 21 points on 21 shots, so it's not like he killed us.”
Up 61-55 with 4:45 to play, Mac Riniker picked up his fifth foul against Laolu Oke, the Roadrunners' outstanding big man, who scored only nine points, five at the free-throw line. He did pull down 12 rebounds, right at his average, which is third in the nation.
Only 10 seconds after Riniker fouled out, Reece Johnson ripped the ball away from Keyshaad Dixson and started a fast break. He passed ahead to Dancer on the wing, who whipped the ball back to Small trailing the play for an in-rhythm 3-pointer. Small finished with 19 points, Threatt 20 and Dancer 14.
That put CMU up 64-55 and forced the Roadrunners to call timeout to try to stop the Mavs' 9-0 run. It didn't put the game out of reach, but it felt like the dagger shot.
“Jared is a big-game guy,” DeGeorge said. “He wants the ball and wants to take the shot and he's obviously hit some huge shots in big games. Those guys have confidence, and Georgie and Jared are two wins away from a fifth straight conference championship. That's just crazy.”
Dancer and Small won two conference titles at Fresno Community College, then the past two RMAC titles after transferring to CMU. They got a bonus year because of the pandemic and want one more.
Small, who also had three spectacular blocked shots, tied the game early in the second half with a jumper. He then missed a 3-pointer, got his own rebound, relocated and buried a 3 for a 35-32 lead in the first two minutes.
Metro came back and had a three-point lead at the midway mark of the half, but Threatt made a turn-around jumper on the baseline and Trevor Baskin was fouled and made one of two free throws to tie it at 53-53.
Baskin took an alley-oop pass from Dancer for his second dunk of the game and a 55-52 lead with 8:23 to play and the Mavericks didn't trail again.
Baskin, who added 12 points and three crowd-pleasing dunks, took another alley-oop from Threatt, who drew the defense to him on the drive and tossed the ball up to Baskin flying in from the baseline.
“They've gotten way better, that was something we really struggled with. They always threw it at his ankles and I'm like, he looks like Bambi on ice, would you just throw it up and let him go get it? Help him out a little bit,” DeGeorge said.
Metro was the only team in the RMAC the Mavericks hadn't beaten this season. They're 2-0 against Regis, handing the Rangers their first conference loss of the season when they were ranked No. 12 in the nation, and then beating them handily two weeks ago at Brownson.
“It's another game,” Small said, “but when it's winning time, it's winning time.”