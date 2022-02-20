Never mind that the Colorado Mesa men's basketball team was down 13 points nine minutes into the game. That's happened more than once this season.
True to their nature, the Mavericks came roaring back to avenge last month's 10-point loss to Colorado School of Mines with a 10-point victory Saturday night, 72-62, in front of a full house at Brownson Arena.
The Mavericks' sixth straight victory was a testament to their grit and versatility, forced to go to a five-guard lineup with Mac Riniker and Trevor Baskin in foul trouble against the Orediggers' big front line.
“I think the emotion we played with (Friday) night and then the distraction of senior night, I didn't feel like it was our greatest kind of mental effort,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “We had a lot of breakdowns and mistakes, particularly early, and we kept getting better and we kept fighting. Obviously any time you beat Mines, it's a pretty special outcome.”
Colorado Mesa (21-8, 15-5 RMAC) won its sixth straight game to keep pace with Black Hills State in the race for the No. 1 seed in the RMAC tournament with two games remaining.
Mesa erased that big deficit by going on a 10-0 run late in the first half and what was an early 22-9 hole ended up being a 36-34 halftime lead.
Again, Blaise Threatt was the spark once the Mavericks settled down, scoring 13 points in the first half and finishing with a career-high 27.
Just as impressive as Threatt's scoring was when he ran the point, allowing Georgie Dancer to move to a wing, where he had a little more freedom to get into the post. The scouting report on Threatt is that he'll drive the ball and score at the rim, but isn't a threat from the perimeter.
With defenders backing off a step to defend the drive, Threatt did attack the paint, but then threw the ball back out for wide-open 3-pointers, once early in the second half setting up Riniker, and again to Jared Small, whose 3 gave CMU a 50-39 lead with 14:30 remaining. Threatt had four assists and three steals to go with his 27 points.
“They were switching all the ball screens, like emergency switching, so every time we took a good angle off the screen, we'd always have a mismatch,” Threatt said. “Jared had a lot of mismatches because he was quicker than his defender, so we went to Jared a lot. I think just recognizing where our mismatches are and being more efficient is the big thing for our offense.”
Every time Mines made a run — often in the form of a 3-pointer by Brendan Sullivan, who hit six 3s and finished with 30 points — the Mavs responded. And in the final 3 ½ minutes, a lot of that came from Threatt.
His penchant for driving paid off when his defender backed off at the top of the key, and after a couple of jab steps, Threatt hit a 3 for a 61-51 lead, and then on the next trip down the floor, he drove, pirouetted on the low block and dropped in a soft 2-footer.
“He's hard to handle,” DeGeorge said of the redshirt freshman. “He's gotten past that thing where he would just sort of go through guys and they'd get in front and get some charges. He's really been able to control that and then have that body control. He's got great touch and is just so powerful, so the combination of touch, explosiveness and power is pretty unique.”
After Small, who scored 17 points in his final regular-season home game, rattled in a bank 3 — and yes, he said, he called glass — the Mavericks had an 11-point lead with only 1:52 remaining.
“I called it, you can ask 13 (Justin Engesser), I said it right in his ear,” Small said. “It felt good, man. It felt weird early on, like a weird vibe doing all that ceremony, and that throws you out of your rhythm a little bit, but I feel like once we settled in, Blaise started finding me, and the way he drives and how easily he can beat defenders, they have to come with other guys so I'm getting wide-open shots.
“I've got to credit him; all I have to do is stand there, catch the ball and shoot it. That's a pretty easy job, in my opinion.”
Facing Sullivan, one of the top scorers in the conference, DeGeorge knew it was going to be a tall task to shut him down. Instead, the Mavericks put an emphasis on keeping Ben Boone in check, and Riniker drew the assignment, getting physical with the guard and allowing him to score only eight points.
“Sullivan's just so good and he kind of kept them in it and we couldn't stop him,” DeGeorge said. “They're just so physical inside, but we were fortunate Boone got into some foul trouble, and then we put Mac on him, which we haven't done in the past, and he did a great job on him. He wasn't a factor, at least not as much as he usually is, and then we forced 23 turnovers, and in the second half our energy picked up, our ball pressure and weak side got better in the last 10 minutes.”
Mesa's defense, especially on the ball, was outstanding after the first few minutes, converting those 23 turnovers into 21 points. And despite facing the bigger team in Mines, CMU still outscored the Orediggers by 10 points in the paint.
Riniker, who scored only eight points before fouling out, attacked from the wing into the paint instead of posting up, and in the second half cut from the left side of the floor for a pass from Reece Johnson for a one-handed dunk that drew a huge ovation, as did Dancer and Small when they were subbed out with eight seconds remaining.
“I couldn't ask for anything better, and being able to get subbed out, to get the walk-off feeling, you couldn't ask for more,” Small said. “That's what every athlete dreams of, and their last regular-season home game to beat a good team for the standings, that makes it even better.”