It’s a goal-oriented group, and the first goal was to win the RMAC regular-season championship.
Check.
The fifth-ranked Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team not only won its first conference title in 11 years Saturday night, the Mavericks emphatically won it with a 78-58 victory over Fort Lewis, a team that took the Mavs to overtime only a few weeks ago.
And after they cut down the net and had a quick post-game celebration, it’s on to the second goal — repeat as RMAC conference champions. That quest begins at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday against Chadron State (5-7) at Brownson Arena. If the Mavs (18-1, 18-1 RMAC) win, they’ll host the semifinals and championship games this weekend.
“Coach (Mike DeGeorge) just said, ‘We’re done with the regular season, that’s over,’ ” sophomore forward Ethan Menzies said. “It’s great, but that’s over, we’ve got a whole new mission to accomplish.”
Menzies dominated on both ends of the floor, with plenty of help. The first time the teams played, the Skyhawks were without 6-foot-9 senior Riley Farris. Healthy again, he and fellow 6-9 post Brenden Boatwright were a load inside, but Menzies negated much of Boatwright’s offensive strengths, holding him to 10 points, and Mac Riniker, all of 6-5 and 45 pounds lighter than Farris, hounded the big man inside.
“Ethan totally dominated the game offensively and did a nice job on Boatwright after getting a couple early on him,” DeGeorge said. “He really just kind of shut him down from there and then Jared Small did a really nice job on Farris as well, so just the combination of everybody, we were just really solid defensively.”
Farris finished with 20 points, but the Skyhawks’ supporting cast didn’t do much because of the ball pressure the CMU guards put on the perimeter players.
“We had a great team effort just to kind of surround them and pack the paint in a little bit,” Riniker said. “It’s a big help, but just trying to stay on top was the game plan and I felt like we executed that pretty well.”
Riniker picked up a couple of fouls in the first half, but the Mavs’ versatility came into play — Small can guard on the perimeter or inside with his length, and when Farris wasn’t in the game, the Mavs had the advantage inside.
Menzies used his length and agility to score either posting up or driving and finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
“You know, everyone’s kind of saying how Riley was the best big in the RMAC and all that,” Menzies said. “So I kind of take that personally. I’m only a sophomore, but I just take that personally and kind of use that as motivation.”
“I think everybody on the team would agree that we think we proved Ethan is just as good, if not the best big in the league,” Riniker said.
The Mavs’ bigs got plenty of help on the back side of the defense when the Skyhawks got the ball in the low post, challenging shots and controlling the boards.
“I thought one of the keys to the game for us was being able to deny them in the low post and the high post, and then get tremendous ball pressure on basically everybody,” DeGeorge said. “That’s one of the things this team has really been able to do, is we can really guard on the perimeter.”
Trevor Baskin tipped in his own miss to tie the game at 21-21 midway through the first half. On the next trip down the floor, the 6-8 freshman hit a 3, then blocked Brendan La Rose from behind and David Rico pulled up for a 3.
That was part of a 12-0 run to give CMU a 31-21 lead, and the Skyhawks (7-8, 6-8) didn’t get closer than eight the rest of the way. CMU led by as many as 27 in the second half on the way to winning perhaps the most challenging conference title ever, with every week a mystery as to if games would be played because of COVID-19 protocols. The Mavericks played all but one of the 20 scheduled games. Mines postponed its game at Brownson twice, and New Mexico Highlands opted out of the season, taking away two games of the original 22-game schedule.
Mesa didn’t take anything for granted, and since the majority of the players are still just kids — 10 freshmen or redshirt freshmen, two sophomores and four seniors — they did what kids do.
“I think in the beginning of the season, we were all like, let’s just go out and play,” Menzies said. “I mean, we’re all young, we lost a bunch of depth (from last season) and I think that’s still us today. We all just want to go out and play, have fun, and we have really good players, so it’s been working.”