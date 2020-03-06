Mike DeGeorge expects plenty of game-within-the-game situations tonight when the Mavericks play top-seeded Dixie State in the RMAC Tournament semifinals in St. George, Utah.
The second-year CMU coach is no stranger to mixing and matching his lineups — 10 different players have earned starts this season, and only two, senior guards Tommy Nuno and Michael Skinner, have started every game.
“Their physicality and playing two bigs most of the time is an interesting chess game,” DeGeorge said. “Do you go smaller and force them to try to counter, or do they gain an advantage, and then we have to counter by going bigger? That will certainly be a byproduct of this game.
“We do have a versatile group and have had a lot of guys contribute this year, so it gives us a lot of flexibility in how we go about it.”
No matter how the lineup shifts, for CMU (19-10) to extend its season, it will have to knock down perimeter shots to loosen up the paint. The Mavericks are the best 3-point shooting team in the conference, hitting 42.5%, but made only two of nine Tuesday night against CU-Colorado Springs.
Mesa emphasizes attacking the paint, and if the Mavs can’t score at the rim, the game plan is to kick the ball out to shooters. Kolton Peterson and Jared Small should be key there — Peterson shoots 47% (66 of 140) and Small 51% (53-104), and Nuno, Skinner and Georgie Dancer are perimeter threats who can also get to the rim.
“Our emphasis is attacking the paint and these two guys (Nuno and Skinner) do such a great job of that, at times we don’t catch the ball ready to shoot,” DeGeorge said. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘Shoot the ball!’ They’re always looking for angles to get deep in the paint and finishing there.
“Particularly against Dixie and how they are defensively, late clock against them isn’t good. We have to be ready to knock down those open shots when we get them. It will be a point of emphasis for us this week to catching it and being ready to shoot.”
CMU lost both regular-season games against the Trailblazers (23-6), who are No. 3 in the South Central Region, by five points at home and six in St. George.
“I’ve been doing this a long time and the thing that provides me the most motivation is you’re playing for your seniors and that’s what we talk about all the time,” DeGeorge said. “I want these guys to have 40 more minutes to play and put them in a position to be successful.”