It was a tip-your-cap kind of night.
The Colorado School of Mines men's basketball team is ranked No. 10 in the nation for a reason, and the Orediggers showed that Friday night at Brownson Arena in a 74-62 victory over Colorado Mesa.
"I want to give Colorado Mines credit. They're a very good team, very well coached and they out-executed us," CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. "They were tougher than us and they dominated the game."
With their two Division I transfers scoring 17 points each, the Orediggers (7-0, 1-0 RMAC) ran their offense with precision, getting good shots and hitting 56.3% of them. Defensively, they collapsed every time the Mavericks got the ball inside, whether it was from guards driving or throwing it into the post, and allowed CMU to shoot only 30.4% in its own gym.
Adam Thistlewood, a 6-foot-8 redshirt senior forward, transferred to his hometown school from Colorado State and was a major presence, with seven rebounds to go with his 17 points.
Sam Beskind, a 6-4 redshirt senior guard, transferred from Stanford, and ran the show from the point, with six rebounds and seven assists to go with his 17 points.
"They're getting a lot out of those guys and they're both very good players," DeGeorge said. "We just had a lot of defensive breakdowns tonight that were uncharacteristic. I think our frustration from our inability to score affected us at the other end and gave particularly Thistlewood some space that we haven't been giving guys like him. We've got to get better and not let our offense affect our defense and figure out how to be more effective on the offensive end."
Both proved to be a tough matchup for the Mavericks, who got out of position on defense several times, leading to better looks, especially in the first half, when Mines eased out to a 39-24 halftime lead.
That was compounded by the Mavs' shooting only 28% from the field in the first half.
"It's part of basketball if you play long enough, you'll see those games happen all the time," said Trevor Baskin, who led CMU (5-1, 0-1) with 21 points. "It's just having the shooter's mentality of the next one's falling. I mean, I air-balled the last shot I took, so I've gotta forget about that one, laugh it off and get ready to go tomorrow."
Baskin, who was shooting 69% from the field entering the game, hit only six of 12 from the field and missed all three of his 3-pointers, including that last air ball. He added nine points at the free throw line, but Mines' size — every player on the roster is listed at 6-3 or taller — was a factor inside.
"They did a very good job of collapsing down and making us shoot contested shots," Baskin said. "I don't think we forced, there are times when we did, but we didn't turn the ball over (10 for the game), which would show that we were forcing way too much. It was a lot of missed shots and there were times I could have kicked it out instead of going up with it so there's definitely things to learn from this."
Mines went on a 9-0 scoring run in the first half that pushed its 17-15 lead to 26-15, but Baskin went inside for back-to-back buckets and with 4 1/2 minutes to play in the half, CMU was still in it, down 26-19.
Although they did have some defensive breakdowns, the Mavericks worked hard defensively and out-rebounded the bigger Orediggers by one, 34-33, and had 16 offensive rebounds, which led to 19 second-chance points.
"I thought we were competing very hard," sophomore forward Mac Riniker said. "It's early in the year and we have a lot of growth to do. It was a lot of technique stuff, not anything for lack of trying but obviously we can do better on that (defensive) side."
Thistlewood responded with back-to-back 3-pointers, Beskind hit a floater in the lane and suddenly the Orediggers were back to a 15-point cushion.
Blaise Threatt missed a floater in the lane with just less than a minute to play in the half and Beskind hit a 3 on the other end with 34 seconds remaining.
Threatt buried a 3-pointer just ahead of the shot clock in the final seconds, but after video review, the basket was waved off because Threatt, who finished with 10 points and six rebounds, didn't release it before the horn, and CMU was down 39-24.
Mines led by as many as 26 points in the second half before Mesa finally knocked down some shots, with Owen Koonce scoring all of his 14 points in the second half, and got the deficit down to 12 by the end.
The challenge now, as DeGeorge and the players said, is to learn from the loss and get ready for another big challenge tonight against Metro State, a team that knocked off the Mavericks twice last season, including a one-point overtime thriller in Brownson.
"It'll be a big challenge to bounce back (tonight) against a different style," DeGeorge said. "They have two elite players back and a group that's really competing very hard and it will be a big challenge for our group to mentally come back and respond and be ready to go. It's a big one for us; we've got to somehow manage a split."
The players were already talking about turning the page after their post-game meeting.
"We have no shortage of motivation against them as well," Baskin said. "They beat us twice last year so obviously we want to beat them any chance we get, but I mean, they're very talented. Coming out of the locker room we were talking about no hangover, be ready to go (today) during shootaround. I think we'll respond well and play much better."