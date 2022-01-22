One rally from 12 points down was doable for the Colorado Mesa men's basketball team Friday night, but not two.
The Mavericks rallied from a 12-point deficit in the first half, but then fell into another big hole in the second in a 68-58 loss to Colorado School of Mines in Golden.
“I just felt like we started the game out without the right kind of focus and kind of like the Metro game, we were just kind of off, we weren't quite on the same page and we got frustrated,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “We kind of got things squared away before the half and we played pretty well coming out of the half.”
The Mavericks (14-7, 8-4 RMAC) erased a 28-16 deficit over the final seven minutes of the first half to take a 34-32 halftime lead, with Jared Small hitting a couple of 3-pointers and Isaac Jessup burying one with five seconds left to finish off an 18-4 scoring run.
But coming out of the locker room for the second half, the Mavericks missed their first five shots, including three layups or short jumpers in the paint, and the Orediggers went on an 11-0 run.
“We got three layups with an advantage, it wasn't like they were making us miss, and then we got two inside-out 3s and we just missed them all,” DeGeorge said. “We really got some pretty good shots and I thought we fought pretty hard defensively. (Mines) came out and really made some shots and executed pretty well. Ultimately, that second-half run was the big difference for us.”
Mines (7-7, 5-5) built the lead to 14 points eight minutes into the second half but CMU chipped away, and a jumper in the lane by Georgie Dancer cut the Orediggers' lead to six, 58-52, with 4:54 to play.
After a pair of free throws, Mines came up with a big defensive stop when Kai Barr blocked a dunk attempt by Trevor Baskin, whose streak of 20-plus-point games was halted at three. Baskin finished with four points before fouling out.
Blaise Threatt poked the ball away for an easy layup with one minute to play, again pulling the Mavericks within six points, 64-58, but CMU had to foul to stop the clock and Mines made four of six free throws to put the game away.
“I told the guys before the game, whoever wanted this more was going to end up winning and I honestly feel (the Orediggers) wanted it more, they just had a little bit more of an edge and they won the physical battles inside. We were a little in and out in terms of our focus tonight and we just can't do that.
"You can't be a championship team and not be fully dialed in. Teams are too good, everybody's capable of beating us and we're certainly capable of beating anybody, so it's going to come down to if we can sustain our approach on both ends for longer stretches than we did tonight.”
Dancer led CMU, which plays at No. 13 Regis tonight, with 16 points and Small had 14, with Threatt adding 10 off the bench.
Barr led the Orediggers with 16 points, with Ben Boose and Brendan Sullivan adding 15 each.
Colorado Mesa shot only 37% from the field (19 of 51) overall and Mines shot an even 50% for the game and outrebounded CMU 37-28.
“This group has responded all year and I think they'll respond (tonight) and play with a lot of energy and toughness,” DeGeorge said. “Obviously it's a difficult situation for us but we've got to start thinking about positioning for the conference tournament.
"I just don't see those top two teams (Regis and Black Hills State) losing a ton of games. This one really hurts us for having a chance to win the regular season so we've got to position ourselves for the tournament, and this one (Regis) would be a big one for us.”
Swimming
Ben Sampson and Lily Borgenheimer each had three top-three finishes in a triangular against the University of Denver and Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. The fourth-ranked CMU men beat DU 158-141, their program-record ninth dual victory of the season, but fell to the Cougars 199-100. The fifth-ranked women's team dropped both duals to the Division I opponents, 205.5-94.5 to DU and 220-79 to BYU.
Sampson led a 1-2-3 CMU finish in the 100 backstroke and placed second in the 200 back and third in the 200 individual medley.
Sampson's time of 50.44 seconds won the 100 back ahead of teammates Andrew Scoggin (51.67) and Johnny Walgast (51.89). Sampson was second in the 200 backstroke (1:49.83) and third in the 200 individual medley (1:54.59).
Lane Austin was third in the 50 free (21.04) and Dejan Urbanek third in the 200 butterfly (1:55.02(, and the 400 freestyle relay team was second (3:07.09).
Borgenheimer won the women's 200 breaststroke (2:17.42) and was third in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.77) and the 200 IM (2:09.11).
Kate Matoskova was second in the 100 back (57.9) and Lauren White second in the 200 back (2:05.89).
The Mavericks swim against Denver and the University of Utah today in Salt Lake City, wrapping up the dual portion of their seasons. The RMAC championships are Feb. 9-12 at CMU's El Pomar Natatorium.