A renewed emphasis on defense in the second half Saturday night sparked the Colorado Mesa men's basketball team to an 85-75 victory over CSU-Pueblo at Brownson Arena.
The ThunderWolves (5-6, 2-3 RMAC) shot nearly 61% in the first half in building a 40-34 lead, but the Mavericks' defense nearly cut that percentage in half in the final 20 minutes. Pueblo managed to hit only 11 of 32 shots (34.5%) and only one of 11 3-point attempts (9.1%) after making five of eight in the first half.
That defensive intensity led to a 51-35 scoring advantage in the second half and sent CMU into the Christmas break with some momentum on a three-game winning streak.
After losing All-America forward Ethan Menzies only two weeks before the season started to a left knee injury and facing five nationally ranked teams to open the season, the Mavericks are figuring out their roles and not only getting balanced scoring, but different scorers, every night.
Saturday, six of CMU's eight players reached double figures, with Mac Riniker scoring 17, with seven rebounds.
Jared Small and Reece Johnson had 14 each, Owen Koonce added 13, Georgie Dancer 12 and Trevor Baskin 11. Dancer also had seven of CMU's 19 assists, as the Mavericks continue to make the extra pass to get high-percentage shots.
After shooting an even 50% in the first half, the Mavericks (10-5, 4-2) were even better in the second at 64.3% (18-28, including 5 of 8 from the 3-point line).
Coming out in the second half, the Mavericks turned the six-point deficit into a two-point lead when Koonce hit a 3-pointer with just less than 12 minutes to play.
Small hit a floater in the lane with 7:28 remaining to put the Mavericks up 64-63. A rebound by Johnson led to a runout and a driving layup for Riniker, followed by a steal and breakaway dunk by Koonce for a 68-63 lead with 5:45 remaining.
It was all CMU from that point, with Dancer scoring off a turnover for a 12-point lead with 3½ minutes to play and the ThunderWolves desperately trying to get shots to fall.
Down six with 1:17 remaining, Pueblo fouled four times in a six-second span, with Noble Robinson subbing in strictly for that purpose, picking up the first three, as the T-Wolves worked to get Mesa into the bonus, hoping for misses and defensive rebounds.
Riniker missed the front end of a one-and-one after the fourth straight whistle, but the Mavericks made 10 straight from that point and finished 13 of 16 at the line.
And for the second straight night, the Mavericks solved their earlier issue of turnovers, with only eight in the game — they had only one in the second half Friday. Pueblo turned the ball over 12 times, leading to 22 points, and the Mavericks outscored the ThunderWolves 20-5 in transition.
The Mavericks are off until New Year's Eve, when they play at CU-Colorado Springs, then ringing in the New Year in Las Vegas — New Mexico — against New Mexico Highlands.