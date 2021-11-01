If any team has a tougher schedule to open the Division II men’s basketball season, Mike DeGeorge wants to see it.
“It’s gotta be the toughest schedule in country, the first five games,” the CMU coach said after an 81-71 loss Sunday to Minnesota State-Moorhead in the final game of the D2CCA Tipoff Classic in Canyon, Texas.
The No. 4 Mavericks’ first five opponents are all nationally ranked or receiving votes in the National Association of Basketball Coaches preseason poll. Minnesota State-Moorhead received votes and is picked to win the Northern Sun Conference title.
Mac Riniker had yet another outstanding game, scoring 20 points, with five rebounds, one steal, one blocked shot and one assist. The redshirt freshman guard out of Steamboat Springs is playing in the post and has been CMU’s most consistent threat after the Mavs lost Ethan Menzies for the season to a knee injury.
The Mavs (1-2) have the next two weeks to prepare for the D2 Crossover Challenge in Dallas, where they face No. 19 Dallas Baptist and St. Edward’s, which received votes in the preseason poll.
Owen Koonce scored 17 points, with Blaise Threatt adding 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds. CMU had too many turnovers, 18, which led to 21 points for Moorhead (1-2).
“In the long run, we’ll see benefits from it,” DeGeorge said of the early schedule. “It’s frustrating, because either one of the games we lost, with a little better execution we could have won.”
Men’s Soccer
The Mavericks played to a 1-1 double-overtime tie with Colorado Christian to finish second in the RMAC standings, three points behind Colorado School of Mines.
The Orediggers’ overtime win over the Mavericks on Friday, coupled with their 1-0 victory at Westminster on Sunday, locked up the regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.
Ethan Anderson tied the game 1 minute, 14 seconds into the second half, hitting a shot from 20 yards out slid inside the near post.
Neither team got a shot off in the first overtime, and the Mavericks (14-3-1, 8-1-1 RMAC) had three chances in the second OT. Alec Fronapfel’s shot 5:57 into the period was high. Less than two minutes later, Leo Mireles’ shot was wide left. After a corner kick, Anderson’s attempt to win it was high.
Women’s Soccer
Sydney Hathaway scored at the 82:10 mark to lift the Mavericks to their ninth straight victory, 2-1 over Adams State.
Hathaway’s shot followed a corner kick, and 32 seconds later, CMU keeper Chloe Dody put the game away with her fifth save of the game.
After Adams State (1-12, 0-9-2 RMAC) struck first, Lila Dere set up Haley Klasner midway through the first half for the tying goal.
The teams battled to a draw until the closing minutes of the game, with CMU (13-2, 10-1 RMAC) taking 16 total shots, nine on goal.
The Mavericks can wrap up their first RMAC title since 2000 with a win at Westminster on Wednesday night in the final game of the regular season.
Triathlon
By taking six of the top seven spots among NCAA Division II finishers, Colorado Mesa easily won its third straight West Regional championship on Saturday at Quail Creek State Park in St. George, Utah.
The Mavericks scored 71 points, well ahead of Drury’s 112 and Black Hills State’s 130.
Megan Buchanan, a redshirt freshman, finished in 1 hour, 47 minutes, 57 seconds to place second among Division II athletes and 15th overall.
Abigail White was 20 seconds back, placing third in Division II. The 61-athlete field had Division I, II and III teams competing together in a 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer draft-legal bike race and a 5K run.
The Women’s Collegiate Triathlon national championships are Nov. 13 in Tempe, Arizona.