The crowd-pleasing plays the Colorado Mesa men's basketball team comes up with are so much more than that.
The dunks, key 3-pointers and defensive stops are the result of just how hard the Mavericks play at both ends of the floor.
“Toughness is certainly not our problem,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said Saturday night after the Mavericks knocked off Dallas Baptist 68-56 to go 2-0 in the D2 Conference Challenge at Brownson Arena. “This group believes and they are fighting to the end.”
Case in point: Mac Riniker, playing after dislocating the index finger on his left hand — and putting it back in place himself before CMU's athletic training staff could get to him — hit the floor to keep an offensive rebound alive on the baseline with 7:17 to play in a one-point game.
Trevor Baskin grabbed the ball before it went out of bounds, took a power dribble and basically stepped over Riniker and rattled in a dunk.
About a minute later, Blaise Threatt missed a shot but forced a held ball to keep possession, which led to Isaac Jessup's second 3-pointer of the second half.
After the Pioneers scored, Riniker's dunk attempt popped out as he grabbed the rim, but 25 seconds later, he drove the baseline for a successful dunk. Another bucket by Dallas Baptist with 4:14 to play cut the lead to 55-53, but that was the last field goal of the night for the Pioneers, as the Mavericks went on a 13-3 run to pull away.
After a start that DeGeorge said was “a little disjointed mentally tonight” as they adjusted to how Dallas Baptist was guarding the Mavs' ball-screen offense, the Mavericks (2-0) got better ball movement, which led to 18 assists on 24 made baskets.
“We also had 17 turnovers,” DeGeorge said with a chuckle. “That came when we did (run too much isolation). We got assists when we had flow and movement. In the second half we did a way better job; I think we had 10 turnovers in the first half and it really did get better.”
Threatt had a terrific night with 15 points, tying his career high with 14 rebounds, and also had five assists, two steals and three turnovers in 37 ½ minutes.
“He's powerful and explosive and long,” DeGeorge said of his redshirt sophomore point guard. “You don't realize he's got like a 6-6 wingspan, so to be able to do all the things that he can do, and now he's engaged fully defensively. There were times earlier in his career where if he wasn't guarding the ball he wasn't maybe fully aware of all his responsibilities, but now he gets that and he's getting box-outs and going and getting rebounds.”
With Dallas Baptist (1-3) working to limit Baskin's touches, the wings had a little more room to work. Reece Johnson hit three 3-pointers as part of his 14-point night, and Jessup hit two more and added eight points off the bench.
“They were rotating on the back side trying to take away the bigs and then we were getting good passes and knocking down big shots,” Johnson said.
Jessup made an impact defensively as well, swatting away passes and not giving the Pioneers' perimeter players any open looks. He forced a key turnover with 3 ½ minutes remaining, and on Dallas Baptist's next possession took a charge. On Mesa's ensuing possession, Baskin hit a spinning baseline drive for a six-point lead.
“I think the big part of it is last year, I just wasn't super comfortable out there,” Jessup said. “this year I've kind of gauged when to take risks and when to just settle down and do my part on defense.”
Jessup's first made 3 came right in front of CMU's bench, and he immediately turned and nodded to his teammates.
“That's the great thing about our bench, everybody's so supportive, always telling us to keep shooting it,” Jessup said.
Baskin finished with 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting and blocked three shots, playing a second night on a tender left ankle. For a couple of stretches, DeGeorge had 6-8 redshirt freshman Ty Allred playing alongside Baskin in the post, and late in the first half they ran a high-low set, with Baskin throwing a lob to Allred for an easy bucket — the first of his career — and a 27-19 lead.
Riniker had a dozen points, two assists and three steals despite the finger injury.
“Mac is so valuable,” DeGeorge said. “When he got in foul trouble in the first half, it was a little different when he went out. Last year with Georgie (Dancer) and Jared (Small) and that group, we had a little deeper nucleus defensively. We bring more offense off the bench this year but we have some guys who need to take some steps defensively for us to really be as good as the teams in the past. There are signs that we can, we can physically do it.”
The 2-0 start in the crossover was CMU's first in the eight years the RMAC and Lone Star have faced off to open the season. The Mavs won their fifth straight game against a Lone Star team since losing to DBU in the crossover last season in Dallas.
They'll face two more Lone Star teams on the road next week, Texas A&M-Kingsville and Texas A&M-International.
“I think it gives us confidence,” Jessup said. “I think we realized that the better we do in these games, in the conference challenges, the less pressure we have in the conference games when we get toward the end of the year.”