Things were going to plan Friday night.
The Colorado Mesa men's basketball team was moving the ball, attacking the basket, then passing the ball back out for rhythm 3-pointers if they didn't have a layup.
Things changed in the second half, though, and the Mavericks went from attacking matchups to forcing the offense in an 83-77 loss to Fort Lewis at Brownson Arena.
“We just got bogged down offensively,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “We were having success attacking matchups, but we just kind of kept doing less and less and then trying to attack and it just wasn't enough. As the game progressed, we got more and more stagnant. We were driving it too aggressively against one matchup and then not really making great decisions in the paint, just not good enough to have flow in our offense that we've had when we've been good.”
Jared Small buried a step-back 3 at the halftime buzzer right in front of the Fort Lewis bench for a 44-42 lead, and the Mavericks (15-8, 9-5 RMAC) had the momentum.
They built a 10-point lead in the first eight minutes of the second half, 62-52 when Blaise Threatt drove for a layup.
Then, just like that, the Mavericks' offense disappeared.
And in a rivalry game, every possession matters. The Skyhawks (10-6, 6-4) seized their chance, holding CMU scoreless for more than two minutes. Four minutes after being down 10, Fort Lewis tied it up when Riley Farris hit a short jumper in the paint.
Farris, the Skyhawks' 6-foot-9 seventh-year senior — yes, you read that right; he's been at Fort Lewis since 2015, with a redshirt season and a medical hardship year on top of the COVID bonus season — finished with 27 points and eight rebounds. Brenden Boatwright, a 6-9 redshirt junior center, had another 15 points and guard Akuel Kot got hot in the second half and finished with 19.
“They're just too talented offensively when you have those dry spells and you kind of stop flowing offensively,” DeGeorge said. “It just bogs down. You just don't want to get into a situation with somebody like Ferris, who, as talented as he is, where you have to get stops. He's going to score a high percentage of the time. We were in good position and we just bogged down offensively.”
Mesa's second-half slump wasn't so much poor shooting — the Mavericks shot 42% in each half — but some poor decisions and eight turnovers. After hitting nine 3-pointers in the first half, the Mavs went 1 of 12 from the 3-point line in the second.
It was as if the Mavs got a little gun-shy on offense, especially on the perimeter.
“It was kind of strange how all of a sudden we became indecisive when we really seemed to have a pretty good grasp of it,” DeGeorge said.
“Just our whole energy level offensively bogged down. We kept playing hard defensively, but we had no … we were walking it up the floor, we're just standing in positions. We just kind of lost that pep in our step on the offensive end and I don't have a great explanation for why.”
After Threatt's driving layup gave CMU a 10-point lead with 12:05 to play, the Mavericks committed four fouls, turned the ball over twice and missed a layup and a pair of 3-pointers in those forgettable four minutes. Reece Johnson made one free throw in the Skyhawks' momentum-swinging 10-1 run that tied it at 63-63 with 8:39 to play.
“We just didn't make winning plays,” said Small, who scored 12 of his 17 points in the first half. “We kind of just decided that we were going to go one-on-one early in possessions, which that's never worked well for us, or for any team, really.”
A driving baseline reverse layup by Trevor Baskin gave CMU its last lead of the game, 65-63, with 8:21 to play.
Down six, Baskin scored inside, then came up with a steal and a layup with 4:47 remaining to cut the deficit to two, but every time the Mavs seemed to get something going, the Skyhawks answered.
With the Skyhawks denying the ball to Small in the second half, he couldn't shake free for open looks.
“They pretty much face-guarded me on the wing, so even if I was in the deep corner they weren't going to help (inside) at all. ... Credit to them for figuring out the best way to stop me is not to let me catch it on the wing," Small said.
Baskin and Threatt found some space inside with their quickness against the Fort Lewis big men, but several times the Mavs got stopped deep in the paint and when they tried to pass the ball back out, the Skyhawks' guards were there to deflect passes and go the other way.
“We wanted to go one-on-one so bad that we were going and then it was like at the last second, we thought, oh, wait, I should kick that out,” Small said. “We talk about it all the time.
"We call it a red zone and a blue zone, the blue zone is higher up and the red zone is low, so you've got to make that read in the blue zone. You can't make it in the red zone or else it's easier to deflect those balls because of the angle of the passes. It's just late reads, stuff like that and it just killed us.”