Well, now it gets interesting.
A couple of weeks ago, the Colorado Mesa men's basketball team was rooting for Fort Lewis to knock off Black Hills State.
Now, the Mavs are back to being anti-Skyhawk, pulling for Metro State and Colorado School of Mines to knock off Fort Lewis this weekend. If one of their short-term BFF teams can do that, the Mavericks will win the RMAC regular-season championship and earn the No. 1 seed in the RMAC tournament, which means hosting the entire tournament — as long as they take care of their own business on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals, that is.
“They get that it's out of our control,” coach Mike DeGeorge said Thursday night after the Mavericks beat Western Colorado 83-67 in the final game of the regular season. “We've been playing from behind all year long, so we'll see what happens.”
The win guaranteed CMU (24-4, 19-3 RMAC) no worse than the No. 2 seed. If Fort Lewis sweeps the weekend, the Skyhawks will win the RMAC title outright. A split means a shared title, but CMU would get the No. 1 seed based on head-to-head competition, and an 0-2 weekend gives Mesa the outright title.
Black Hills State was upset by Chadron State 88-86 on Thursday to fall to 18-4, alone in third, but the Orediggers can move into a tie for third with two wins this weekend.
Tournament pairings will be determined Saturday, but no matter the opponent, the Mavericks will play at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Brownson Arena. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. today at CMUMavericks.com.
Against the Mountaineers, CMU didn't quite have the energy DeGeorge wanted early on, so he called for a bit of a defensive wrinkle, which led to better offense.
“We didn't have enough energy in that first half, so at the four-minute (timeout) meeting in the first half we changed to start to switch on the ball screens. That did help us. We were really having a hard time. They did a couple of creative things on the back side and they were really gaining advantages on the on-ball screen. Switching kind of slowed them down and we were able to gain a lot of momentum," he said.
Then Blaise happened.
With four seconds left in the first half and the Mavericks up 35-33, Blaise Threatt took the ball the length of the court, sliced through the defense and hit a layup at the horn. He also drew a foul, and his three-point play made it 38-33, providing the second-half spark.
Mesa went on a 17-3 run in the first 3½ minutes of the second half and led 52-36 when Trevor Baskin went inside for a layup.
Baskin's season-high 28 points puts him at 999 in his career. He banked in a mid-range jumper with 17 seconds left before the shot clock ran out as Threatt, who passed the 1,000-point milestone earlier this season, chuckled and gave him a hug as the final horn sounded.
“We needed one more possession,” DeGeorge said. “We were aware of it and we were trying to help him get it, but he'll get it on Tuesday.”
Baskin will join his father in the 1,000-point club at CMU, but the redshirt sophomore has a ways to go to catch him — Jon Baskin is Mesa's all-time scoring leader with 2,227 points.
The combination of Baskin and Threatt was too much for the Mountaineers (4-21, 2-19). Baskin was 14 of 16 from the field for his 28 points and Threatt went 10 of 17 and added four free throws for 25 points.
“The 1-5 ball screen was working well for us so we were able to get some advantages there, and defensively, we got to another level in that second half,” DeGeorge said. “We were just kind of hanging in there battling and then we get a little bit of an offensive spark and were able to gain some separation. That's been a key formula for us to be able to play that kind of D and wait for the offense to get going.”
The offense got going all right — CMU shot 64.5% from the field in the second half and 60% for the game, and knocked down three of seven 3-pointers after halftime.
And now they wait. First, though, DeGeorge praised the Mavericks for turning an 0-2 start in conference play into a 19-1 finish, and they'll take a nine-game winning streak into the postseason.
“I just told them after the game how proud I was of them. To lose your first two games of the RMAC schedule at home is just a killer,” DeGeorge said. “For them to to battle and win 19 of 20 is really an incredible accomplishment with the travel, the amount of growth we've had, losing Ethan (Menzies) and losing Isaac (Jessup) here late (broken bone in his left hand), they've just shown incredible toughness and really have improved so much.
“It's really one of the most remarkable team accomplishments I've been a part of. It can't be undersold how impressive it is and what they've done, particularly how strong the top of the league is, and we had to play all those teams on the road.”