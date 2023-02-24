CMU MEN'S BB VS CHADRON STATE

Colorado Mesa's Trevor Baskin shoots a hook shot earlier this season in the Mavs' game with Chadron State at Brownson Arena. Thursday night in Mesa's regular-season finale at Western Colorado, Baskin scored 28 points on 14 of 16 shooting to lift the Mavs to ann 83-67 victory.

 Scott Crabtree

Well, now it gets interesting.

A couple of weeks ago, the Colorado Mesa men's basketball team was rooting for Fort Lewis to knock off Black Hills State.