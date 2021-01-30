Welcome to rivalry weekend.
The No. 6 Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team won its second straight overtime game Friday, coming from 10 points down with 10 minutes to play to defeat Fort Lewis 74-72 in Durango.
“They’re definitely a confident group down the stretch,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “They play their best when the most is on the line.”
The Mavericks (11-0, 11-0 RMAC) got enough stops down the stretch to overcome 23 turnovers, including a traveling call on Ethan Menzies with 13 seconds left in overtime.
On the other end, though, the Skyhawks’ Akuel Kot lost the ball out of bounds as he was trying to drive the baseline with 2.7 seconds left, then fouled Reece Johnson with 1.8 on the clock.
Up 73-72, Johnson made the first free throw and missed the second on purpose, bouncing it off the front of the rim. Trevor Baskin, who had just checked in to rebound, latched onto the ball as players from both teams went to the floor trying to gain possession.
Menzies, who finished with 19 points, gave CMU the lead with 1:56 left in regulation on a layup, but Will Wittman went inside for a layup with 33 seconds to play to tie it at 67-67.
Georgie Dancer scored 18 points of his career-high 26 points after halftime. His jumper inside gave the Mavs a two-point lead with 1:14 left in overtime.
“I can’t say enough about Georgie. People talk about senior leadership and all that; there are so many ways to lead,” DeGeorge said. “One is giving whatever the team needs and tonight we needed him to score the basketball and he did that. He’s always sound defensively. I thought he played a fantastic game.”
Women
With Kylyn Rigsby following her career night with a 26-point effort, the Mavericks were crisp offensively and tough defensively in a 71-49 romp of Fort Lewis.
“We came out and were really energized, our defense was good, our offense was great in the first quarter and that really set the tone for the rest of the game,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “Offensively we executed our sets really good and we were looking for each other. That’s what we need to be a little more efficient and get open looks and shoot a higher percentage.”
The Mavericks (10-3, 10-3 RMAC) shot 42% for the game and allowed the Skyhawks (4-5, 4-5) to shoot only 32.7% and forced 17 turnovers.
Natalie Bartle scored 17 points, with six assists, three steals and no turnovers and Kelsey Siemons hit four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.
As for Rigsby, the senior guard was a threat wherever she was on the court. She hit four 3-pointers, had six rebounds and three steals.
“They played a box-and-one on her tonight,” Wagner said. “She’s playing like a senior should and it’s fun to see her go out and compete. She’s such a great team player; she makes us better on both sides.”