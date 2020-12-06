Christopher Speller just grinned when asked about his first game playing against his twin brother.
“Bragging rights,” the Colorado Mesa freshman point guard said Saturday night after scoring 15 points and dishing out seven assists in the Mavericks’ 83-68 victory over Metro State. “It’s something to get used to because he’s been on my team all the time, but at the end of the day we were both just competing out there.”
Christian Speller came off the bench for the Roadrunners, playing about 15½ minutes and scoring six points — they didn’t guard one another when they were both on the floor.
CMU’s Speller was on the floor for all but about 5½ minutes, and although he had a few problems when Metro pressured full-court (seven turnovers), he made the adjustment and passed the ball before getting trapped, and found his spots to attack the basket.
“Coach told us they were going to press us and they think we can’t play off the press,” Speller said. “(He told us to) just stay poised and not get rushed, keep our composure.”
CMU coach Mike DeGeorge laughed that the Mavericks (2-0, 2-0 RMAC) have been working on the basics of the game with so many young players and all the stops and starts of practice, they hadn’t had time to really work on their press-break offense.
It was another night of valuable game time for the young Mavericks, who have only one active senior, David Rico.
Rico, for his part, was the settling influence, helping handle the ball, scoring a dozen points with three assists, two steals and nine rebounds. The Mavs’ system now makes sense to Rico, who transferred from Fresno Community College last season. He helped handle the ball along with Reece Johnson.
“I feel more confident in myself and that first year last year, learning the whole system and being able to come back and it’s the same thing (has helped),” Rico said. “Coach has faith in me and tells you to go play your butt off and that’s all I do.
“Coach is looking at me to kind of lead these freshmen. I know they’re nervous being their first year but there’s no reason for me to be nervous.”
He buried four 3-pointers, a couple early in the second half to allow the Mavericks to stay in control.
Ethan Menzies had three fouls in the first half, so his playing time was limited, and he picked up his fourth in the first two minutes of the second half and headed to the bench.
He didn’t check back in until 8:51 remained in the game, so Mesa had to find offense from other sources. Jeret Schmelling hit a crucial 3-pointer early in the second half — CMU made 10 of 22 from beyond the arc — and Trevor Baskin, a slender 6-foot-8 freshman forward, battled hard inside against Metro’s long, quick big men.
“He is so long and has really good basketball instincts on how to position himself,” DeGeorge said of Baskin. “He’s in the mix all the time.”
Baskin finished with eight points and five rebounds. Johnson had another outstanding night, scoring 17 points off the bench, hitting seven of nine shots. He made himself available to help Speller against the press, and although he’s only a freshman, helped the Mavericks stay under control.
Metro (0-3, 0-2) cut the lead to eight points midway through the second half, but Baskin drew a foul and hit one free throw, then made a nice basket cut for a layup to push the lead to 11, 62-51.
Menzies (13 points) checked back in and the Mavericks immediately went to him for a three-point play, then another bucket inside to go up 67-54 with 7:07 remaining.
Mesa battled the long, quick, athletic Roadrunners on the boards, getting three more total rebounds than Metro, but gave up 23 offensive boards and 24 second-chance points. Still, they held Metro to 31.6% from the field and shot 48.2% themselves.
“All week we thought we’d have Georgie (Dancer) and Blaise (Threatt). … We haven’t worked anyone else out at point guard going into the weekend, and then Ethan Menzies gets into foul trouble,” DeGeorge said.
“To see those guys respond was really remarkable.”