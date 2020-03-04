Somebody had to make a play.
With the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team clinging to a one-point lead in the waning seconds of the RMAC tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Brownson Arena, who else could it have been?
Michael Skinner used his long arms and quick hands to slap the ball away from Alijah Cornithier, who tried to cross over to get to the lane. Tommy Nuno threw his body on top of the ball and screamed for a timeout with 3.8 seconds remaining.
Skinner went deep on the inbounds play and drew a foul with 2.3 seconds left and hit the 16th and 17th straight free throws — the Mavericks didn’t miss from the line — to secure the 69-66 victory over CU-Colorado Springs.
Well, almost secure.
“My heart stopped for a second,” Nuno said after Geoff Kelly got open on the wing for a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but it hit the front of the rim, sending the Mavs to the tournament semifinals for the first time since 2016. CMU (19-10) plays top-seeded Dixie State on Friday in St. George, Utah.
“Skinner got the hand on it, I just dove on the ball. I was just trying to get the timeout,” Nuno said. “Skinner’s done it all year, getting those tips and his hands on the ball and we just try to finish the play.”
“I saw him try to go to the right and I was already on that side so I had a good angle on the ball and got it and poked it out and Tommy dove on it,” Skinner said.
It wasn’t easy, but it hasn’t been easy all season for this team as the Mavericks have adjusted to so many new players.
Mesa’s biggest lead was 11 points late in the first half, with Ethan Richardson scoring 11 of his 18 points, but UCCS came back to take a seven-point lead midway through the second half, 51-44.
Two minutes later it was tied after Richardson took a lob from Skinner, scored and drew a foul, Jared Small made two free throws and Nuno came up with a steal and threw a long, pretty pass to Skinner for a layup, tying the game at 51-51 with 9:30 remaining.
Nuno added a spinning jumper in the lane, a step-back jumper and Skinner threw down a dunk after a steal to keep the game tied.
Mesa edged in front by three with three minutes to play but UCCS (17-11) scored four straight to take a 66-65 lead with 1:28 remaining.
That’s when all those close games the Mavericks played earlier this season paid off. They had gotten a little out of kilter offensively early in the second half, but down the stretch, they executed.
“You could just tell in the huddle late game, close game, everyone just tries to take it to the next level to get a W,” Nuno said. “Everyone just picks up their energy on offense and defense and do whatever they can to get the win.”
Nuno hit another step-back jumper from the wing with 1:06 to play for a 67-66 lead, then got a steal with 50 seconds left. He missed his next jumper, but that’s when he and Skinner teamed up for the crucial turnover.
Skinner had 16 points and nine rebounds in his final game at Brownson and Nuno 12 points, seven rebounds and six steals in his farewell home game. Small had 14 — CMU’s five starters were the only ones who scored, which had CMU coach Mike DeGeorge laughing that he was happy he picked the right lineup.
Again, the resiliency of the Mavs, who never seem to panic, paid off.
“We were able to regroup and find a way,” DeGeorge said. “That is what this group is going to be. We are not going to be the group that has the game plan solidified 100 percent. We just regroup when we start losing it a little bit and if we’re going to continue it’s going to be key down the stretch.”
All-RMAC: Nuno was selected to the all-conference first team. Nuno, a senior from Half Moon Bay, California, led the Mavericks in scoring at 14.9 points a game and recorded the first triple-double in program history with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against New Mexico Highlands.
Skinner and Small made the honorable-mention team.