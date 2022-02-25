Jared Small and Georgie Dancer had beaten every RMAC team on the road in their three years on the Colorado Mesa men's basketball team — except Western Colorado.
They can check that off the list after the Mavericks' 62-57 victory Thursday night in Gunnison.
“They've won in this gym, but not against Western, so that was the only team they hadn't beaten on the road in their three years,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said of the two seniors. “That was cool to get that for them; that was one of our themes this week, make sure we're sending them out right.”
In front of a raucous crowd, including CMU's track team, which competes in the RMAC Indoor championships in Gunnison this weekend, the Mavericks (22-8, 16-5 RMAC) weathered a half-dozen 3-pointers from the Mountaineers (5-22, 4-17) in the first half and then took control in the second.
“We did a pretty good job defensively, I thought, the whole game but for whatever reason for that stretch in the first half we just couldn't score,” DeGeorge said. “You know (the Mountaineers are) going to make some shots but I thought the guys really responded well and outplayed them in the second half.”
With Mac Riniker again playing well on both ends of the floor and Trevor Baskin playing a solid second half, CMU came back from a five-point halftime deficit to remain in the hunt for the overall No. 1 seed in the RMAC tournament. Baskin scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half and Riniker finished with 10 points, four rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.
“I thought he and Trevor both had a big second half. Trevor wasn't himself the first half but he really responded well and gave us a bunch in that second half,” DeGeorge said. “We needed some scoring from Blaise (Threatt) and Trevor, at least one of them, and Blaise got in foul trouble and just couldn't get some shots around the basket to fall, so it was good to see Trevor step up. Mac just played with tremendous energy and toughness, which he always does, and made big plays.”
Small finished with 18 points and was tasked with guarding Matthew Ragsdale, who averages 22 points a game.
“It should really be noted how well Jared Small played. Not only did he do a phenomenal job on Ragsdale, held him to 16 points on 17 shots and four turnovers, but offensively he was great, too. He did it with more than hitting 3s, he only hit one, but he was outstanding at both ends.”
Small's one 3-pointer was from well beyond the arc after Blaise Threatt grabbed an offensive rebound and found Small on the left wing for a catch-and-shoot basket that gave CMU a five-point lead with 12:42 left in the game.
The Mountaineers pulled within two points three times in the final eight minutes, but Small hit a step-back jumper in the lane, Threatt drove for a layup and Riniker hit a spinning layup and drew a foul for a three-point play to keep the Mavericks in control. Western made only two 3-pointers in the second half in 12 attempts.
Mesa wraps up the regular season Saturday night in Durango against rival Fort Lewis, the last team to beat the Mavericks a month ago. It'll be a matchup of the two hottest teams in the conference, with the Mavericks on a seven-game winning streak and the Skyhawks winning eight in a row. Mesa is up to No. 4 in the South Central Region and Fort Lewis' strong stretch run has it in contention at No. 10.
“I thought the second half tonight was pretty much the formula,” DeGeorge said. “We're grinding out defensively, great communication, making them earn everything, and offensively we had a little better movement of bodies and the ball.
"When we do that, make defenses move, our attacks are just so much more effective off the dribble. When we stand and attack guys who are already closed out (defensively), it gets to be challenging for us to score. That second half was a good formula and we're looking forward to the challenge Saturday night.”
WOMEN
From the emotional victory over Colorado School of Mines on Saturday, the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team came crashing down, losing 69-50 at Western Colorado.
The Mavericks were flat and trailed from the jump, shooting only 30% from the field, and defensively, couldn’t string together enough stops to ever get back in the game.
Western (11-14, 9-11 RMAC), playing to get into the RMAC tournament, took a big step toward that goal, getting a win over the second-place team in the conference and the third-ranked team in the South Central Region. The Mountaineers are in ninth place in the conference standings, but the eight teams will be determined by the conference Ratings Percentage Index.
The loss, which ended CMU’s nine-game winning streak, could cost the Mavericks (21-5, 16-5) a shot at the overall No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.
Kelsey Siemons led the Mavericks with 13 points, moving closer to 1,000 career points with 986 with at least two games remaining, starting Saturday night at Fort Lewis (2-24, 1-19) in the regular-season finale.
Western took full advantage of CMU getting into foul trouble, scoring 21 points at the free-throw line to the Mavericks’ seven. Mesa was whistled for 20 fouls, Western 12.
The second-best defensive team in the conference, allowing 56 points a game and holding teams to 35% shooting, CMU was down by as many as 20 points and allowed Western to shoot nearly 44% from the field, above its 39.9% season average.
Down 24-11 after the first 10 minutes — Western Colorado shot 75% from the field in the first quarter, hitting 9 of 12 — CMU cut the deficit to 37-23 at halftime, then made a 10-0 run to get within eight, 46-38, with 4:48 to play in the third quarter.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Dani Turner (11 points) and Sophie Anderson (8 points) started the comeback from a 44-24 deficit. Siemons game up with a steal and was fouled driving to the basket and made both free throws and Turner hit a short jumper after a defensive rebound to cut the Mountaineers’ lead to 10. After trading baskets, Turner drew a foul and her two free throws pulled CMU to within 46-38, but Natalie Jojola answered for Western with a 3-pointer from the corner.
Mariah Martin’s layup in the final seconds made it a 13-point deficit going into the fourth quarter, but that was as close as CMU got the rest of the way.
Despite giving up several offensive rebounds off missed 3-pointers in the first half, the Mavericks limited Western to one shot much of the second half and finished with 32 rebounds, 14 on the offensive end, but scored only seven second-chance points.
Western got 21 points off its bench to CMU’s three, but the starters played the majority of the game for the Mavericks, as has been the case the second half of the season.