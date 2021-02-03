Jared Small blocked Taylor Miller’s 3-point attempt with one second remaining Tuesday night as the No. 9 Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team held off Westminster College 63-60 in yet another game that went down to the wire.
Small’s block went into the hands of Christopher Speller, who made a pair of free throws with five seconds to play to give CMU a three-point cushion in a game that went back and forth the entire night.
The Mavericks (12-1, 12-1 RMAC) won back-to-back overtime games before last Saturday’s loss at Western Colorado, and fell behind by seven early to the Griffins.
As they’ve done all season, the Mavs responded, building a 10-point lead with four minutes to play in the first half when Georgie Dancer hit a second-chance 3-pointer.
A couple of turnovers in the final two minutes helped the Griffins come back and lead 35-32 at halftime.
Westminster (5-7, 5-7) led by six early in the second half, but Dancer, who scored 12 points in each half, hit a 3-pointer to break a 54-54 tie with 5:06 remaining and the Mavericks held the lead the rest of the way.
Still, it was only a three-point game with one minute left, and when Dancer was whistled for a foul with seven seconds remaining, Matt Kitzman hit both ends of a one-and-one to cut CMU’s lead to 61-60.
Speller was quickly fouled and hit both free throws, and Dancer applied pressure in the backcourt, forcing the clock to run as the Griffins tried for the tying 3-pointer. Miller side-stepped one defender to create some space, but Small reached in from the side for the clean block.
Ethan Menzies added 11 points for CMU, which shot 47.7% from the field and made a dozen 3-pointers — Dancer went 5 of 7 from beyond the arc.
Women
A horrendous shooting night and foul trouble cost the Mavericks a second home loss, 64-61 to Westminster.
Colorado Mesa (10-4, 10-4 RMAC) shot only 28% from the field and made seven of 32 attempts from the 3-point line (21.9%).
Saddled with foul trouble from the start, Kylyn Rigsby, who scored a total of 60 points the past two games, didn’t take a shot and fouled out, playing only 12 minutes.
Natalie Bartle led CMU with 24 points and Sophie Anderson had 13. Mesa was whistled for 24 fouls and the Griffins (7-2, 7-2) went 22 of 29 from the free throw line — CMU was 14 of 21.
Hunter Krebs, who scored 15 points for Westminster, hit a 3-pointer with five seconds left in the first half to break a 42-42 tie, and the Griffins built a nine-point lead before the Mavericks rallied late.
Bartle made one free throw with six seconds left to pull the Mavs within two, 63-61, but CMU had to foul, and Lyndzi Rich made one free throw. Kelsey Siemons missed a tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.